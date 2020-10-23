Victim identified in fatal shooting

Little Rock police Thursday confirmed the identity of a man who was killed Wednesday night.
Authorities found Sean Ellis II, 23, of Little Rock shot to death at 12822 Quail Creek Road about 7 p.m., said police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.
Police continue to investigate and have several leads, Clark said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.