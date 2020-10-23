Virus cases force Puerto Rico to shut 911 call centers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Both of Puerto Rico's 911 call centers were shut down Wednesday night after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.

Public Safety Secretary Pedro Janer said people should call the island's emergency management agency at (787) 724-0124 or police at (787) 343-2020 in an emergency. He said both agencies are operating 24 hours a day.

However, people calling the first number that Janer provided get a recording asking them to call 911 for an emergency. Then the recording provided callers with a directory.

"This is serious," Nazario Lugo, president of Puerto Rico's Association of Emergency Managers, told The Associated Press. He said he was shocked at the government's temporary plan to handle emergencies in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people.

Lugo said officials should relay 911 calls through to another number, rather than forcing people to call a long number that they would have to read or hear about on the news.

"Response times will definitely be affected," he said.

Kiara Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Public Safety Department, said she could not immediately comment on why officials were unable to automatically route emergency calls to another number.

It is the first time Puerto Rico has shut down its primary and secondary 911 call centers. Janer said the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and that he will soon announce when operations at the 911 call centers will resume.

It was unclear how many employees tested positive

Elsewhere, curfews were largely expanded Thursday across France, which registered 41,600 new confirmed virus cases to approach a total of 1 million, while similar overnight restrictions were slapped on Italy's three biggest cities -- Rome, Naples and Milan -- as rapidly rising caseloads across Europe prompted tighter limits on everyday ways of life.

In Greece, people in the Athens area and other parts of the country with high infection rates were also ordered to stay off the streets from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

"The aim is to reduce general movement and evening gatherings, which favor the transmission of the virus," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

"With a little less fun, for a short period of time, we will have better health for a long time."

A midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew in Italy's Lazio region, which includes Rome, begins today and lasts for 30 days, under orders from regional governor Nicola Zingaretti. He was seriously sickened with covid-19 when Italy became the first European country to be overwhelmed by an outbreak early in the pandemic.

The governor of Campania, the southern region that includes densely-populated Naples, on Thursday ordered residents to stay at home from 11 p.m. to shortly before dawn starting the next day. A similar curfew in Lombardy, where infections are particularly surging in its main city, Milan, went into effect Thursday night.

Disco operators staged a protest in Rome on Thursday to highlight the economic woes the late night curfews will deal them.

Germany also reported a new daily record of more than 10,000 infections Thursday, shattering the previous high of 7,830 set five days earlier. Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday, was quarantined at home.

Denmark also notched its highest one-day caseload of infections at 760.

Portugal is banning people from traveling between counties on the Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Halloween and All Saints' Day weekend. The move is aimed at discouraging family gatherings, which are blamed for most of the country's new infections.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic on Thursday adopted the same sweeping restrictions it put on citizens in the spring. Prime Minister Andrej Babis had repeatedly said these measures would never return.

"We have no time to wait," Babis explained Wednesday. "The surge is enormous."

Babis apologized for the huge impact the restrictions will have on everyday life but said if they were not taken "our health system would collapse between Nov 7-11."

The measures include limits on free movement and the closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels. They will remain in place until at least Nov 3.

Separately, health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for covid-19 could be a "game changer" for their fight against the coronavirus but also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent that has seen them decline or plateauing as case numbers soar in the West.

Information for this article was contributed by Frances D'Emilio Karel Janicek, Aritz Parra, Monika Scislowska, David Rising, Lorne Cook, Sylvia Hui, Jan Olsen, Barry Hatton, Menelaos Hadjicostis, Elaine Ganley, Jamey Keaten and Derek Gatopoulos of The Associated Press.