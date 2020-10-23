Walton Family Foundation grant will allow ORT to continue free fares

An Ozark Regional Transit bus leaves a stop Friday July 10, 2020 in downtown Rogers. Ozark Regional Transit is making several changes this week aimed at making public transit service in Rogers more responsive to riders. Beginning Monday, public transit in Rogers will offer more stops, better coordination with the existing On-Demand Transit service and longer hours.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

SPRINGDALE -- Ozark Regional Transit will extend free public transit fares through next year with a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, officials said Thursday.

The $144,269 grant will ensure Ozark Regional can offer its regional bus services to riders free for 2021. The effort aims to ease cost barriers to transportation for underrepresented communities, to attract new riders and to support local municipalities dealing with the financial impacts of covid-19, officials said.

"How wonderful is that? That's awesome," said board member Sharon Lloyd.

The transit launched its zero-fare program in August 2018 in Fayetteville. In January, Springdale and Rogers also decided to pay for the fares on their routes. Ozark Regional expanded the program systemwide in April to eliminate payment transaction times, increase overall ridership and improve access to existing transportation options, officials said.

Full-price fare typically is $1.25 for fixed routes and $2.50 for curb-to-curb routes.

"We are focused on ensuring a safe, efficient experience for all riders and drivers," said Joel Gardner, transit executive director.

Ozark Regional has implemented federal Centers for Disease and Control health and safety guidelines to protect riders and drivers. Buses are running at 66% capacity, face coverings are required and boarding is through the back doors of the buses. To date, there have been no confirmed covid-19 cases among transit employees connected to work-related exposures, officials said.

The transit board also approved a public transportation plan, Connect Northwest Arkansas. The measure is expected to go the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission board next week.

The 10-year public transportation plan will become part of the region's 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, a guide for how the area will look and function with the projected population of 1 million residents in 25 years. The 2045 plan will provide a long-range look at all transportation needs including highways, streets, public transit and bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Connect Northwest Arkansas makes recommendations to improve and increase both coverage and service in the coming years through a phased approach, according to Tim Simon, a consultant with Alliance Transportation Group, which developed the plan.

The plan envisions expanded routes and on-demand service in each of the four major cities in Northwest Arkansas and connections between them. Ridership on Ozark Regional Transit and University of Arkansas Razorback Transit would be expected to increase from a current average of just more than 8,000, on a typical weekday when school is in session, to more than 24,000 by phase III of the plan.

The cost would be in the neighborhood of $42 million in 2020 dollars if all the improvements through phase III were implemented, according to the plan.

Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, the University of Arkansas and state and federal governments currently fund public transportation in the region to the tune of about $8 million a year.

Work on Connect Northwest Arkansas began early last year. The $280,000 study was commissioned by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. The region last adopted a transit plan in 2010.

Simon said a dedicated local funding source will be needed to pay for the improvements. A one-fourth-cent sales tax within the four largest cities could be used to implement the plan. A sales tax would require voter approval.