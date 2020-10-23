This Week's Prep Football Matchups

Har-Ber head coach Chris Wood looks on, Friday, September 4, 2020 during a football game at Springdale Har-Ber High School in Springdale. North Little Rock leads 21-17 at the half. Check out nwaonline.com/200905Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

CLASS 7A

FS Southside at Springdale Har-Ber

Wildcat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS FS Southside 2-5, 1-2 7A-West; Har-Ber 3-4, 3-1

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on both school’s web sites.

BETWEEN THE LINES Southside has had a tough season, but the Mavericks showed a lot of progress last week in a 26-7 win against Rogers Heritage. … Mavericks sophomore quarterback David Sorg has taken over and Southside has found its leader. Last week Sorg fired three touchdowns. … Fellow sophomore Gage Jones came off the bench to rush for 117 yards. … Turnovers have hampered Southside’s attack, and the Mavs had four fumbles in the first half last week. … Har-Ber enters the game red-hot with three straight wins after an 0-4 start. … The Wildcats dominated Bentonville West in the second half last week in a 33-17 win. … Har-Ber sophomore RB Hudson Brewer rushed for 137 yards and two scores, his second straight game over 100 yards. … Wildcats junion QB Drue McClendon had a big game with a touchdown pass and another on the ground last week. … Har-Ber’s defense is playing at a high level. The Wildcats held West out of the end zone on four straight plays inside the 2 last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Southside, QB David Sorg (So., 6-3, 180), RB Gage Jones (So., 5-11, 180), WR Kale Sheets (Sr., 5-7, 140), LB Landon Chaffey (Sr., 6-1, 220). Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), WR Peyton McKee (Jr., 5-8, 165), WR/DB Liem Taylor (Sr., 5-6, 145), LB Will Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS FS Southside is No. 14 in Class 7A; Har-Ber is No. 6

HOOTEN’S LINE Har-Ber by 17

OUR TAKE Har-Ber 34, Southside 21

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Mayo-Thompson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS North Little Rock 6-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Northside 4-2, 1-2

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed in the Fort Smith Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES North Little Rock made a tremendous coaching hire in the offseason, hiring the former Arkadelphia coach J.R. Eldridge. Eldridge won multiple state titles at Arkadelphia and is off to a 6-0 start at North Little Rock after the Charging Wildcats pasted Little Rock Catholic 49-10 last week. … Northside had no answer for Conway quarterback Ben Weese in a 48-12 loss last week. The Wampus Cat senior passed for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns. … NLR has outscored its three conference foes 136-54, with 37 of that by Conway in a 39-37 win. … Northside had some chances early against Conway, but a big turnover late in the first half was a 14-point swing as the Grizzlies turned it over near the Wampus Cats’ goalline, then gave up a TD. … Northside will need to play error-free to have a chance as NLR is the most explosive team it has faced other than No. 1 Bryant. … NLR quarterback Kareame Cotton was 12 of 18 passing for 274 yards and three TDs last week. He also rushed for a score.

PLAYERS TO WATCH North Little Rock, QB Kareame Cotton (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Chris Jefferson (Sr., 5-10, 170), RB Torrance Moore (So., 5-10, 170), RB Aaron Sims (Sr., 6-2, 195). Northside, QB Dreyden Norwood (Sr., 6-1, 180), RB Ty Massey (Jr., 5-11, 210), WR Walker Catsavis (Jr., 6-4, 170), WR Tyheen Prosise (Sr., 5-9, 150).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS North Little Rock is No. 3 in Class 7A; Northside is No. 8

HOOTEN’S LINE North Little Rock by 18

OUR TAKE North Little Rock 42, Northside 21

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Rogers High at Bentonville High

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 4-1, 1-1 7A-West; Bentonville 7-0, 4-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on both school’s websites.

BETWEEN THE LINES It’s the 117th meetings of the two Benton County schools, dating back to 1913. … Rogers has a 70-40-6 lead in the series, but Bentonville has won the last 13 meetings, including a 63-35 shootout last year. … Rogers QB Christian Francisco surpassed the 300-yard mark passing and 200-yard mark rushing to lead the Mounties past Springdale for their first conference win of the season. … RB Aaron Rendon aided Rogers’ 671-yard performance with 18 carries for 161 yards, while WRs Joel Garner and Kade Seldomridge combined for 17 receptions for 244 yards. … Bentonville is the only 7A-West team without a conference loss and extended its league winning streak to 28 games following last week’s rout of Fayetteville. … WR Cooper Smith hauled in four TD passes last week, two on trick plays, and now has seven for the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers, QB Chris Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 160), RB Josh Shepherd (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB/LB Marion Slater (Jr., 6-2, 220), WR Gavin Pitts (Sr., 6-1, 180), DB Jordan McKibbon (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL Carter Cox (Sr., 6-3, 305). Bentonville, QB Andrew Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Zane Ochoa (Sr., 6-1, 190), Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160), K Logan Tymeson (So., 5-9, 155).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Rogers is No. 10 in Class 7A. Bentonville is No. 2.

HOOTEN’S LINE Bentonville by 35.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 49, Rogers 14

— Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage

David Gates Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS West 4-3, 2-1 7A-West; Heritage 1-6, 0-4

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES The Wolverines will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Springdale Har-Ber. … Heritage has lost all four league games by an average score of 39-3. … West got shut out in the second half last week, after having a 14-10 lead late in the first half. The Wolverines were tied 17-17, but a field goal late in the first half gave Har-Ber the momentum en route to the 33-17 win. … QB Dalton McDonald threw for 248 yards and rushed for 75 more in last week’s game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Heritage, WR/DB Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB River Gonzalez (Jr., 5-9, 170), QB Carter Hensley (So., 6-3, 180). West, QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 5-9, 160).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Bentonville West is No. 7 in Class 7A. Rogers Heritage is No. 16.

HOOTEN’S LINE Bentonville West by 31.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 42, Rogers Heritage 7

— Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Springdale at Fayetteville

Harmon Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-5, 1-1 7A-West; Springdale 2-5, 1-3.

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES The state’s longest high school football series resumes tonight at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Fayetteville won last year’s game with Springdale, 45-20…. Both teams are coming off losses. Springdale lost 44-34 at Rogers last week while Fayetteville was hammered 59-14 at Bentonville. …. Fayetteville trailed in that game 28-0 in the first quarter and 49-7 at halftime. …. Springdale junior QB Landon Phipps threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Tajon Sparks against Rogers. Kaylon Morrison had 5 catches for 100 yards against Springdale Har-Ber. …. Fayetteville’s best offensive weapon is WR Isaiah Sategna, who had nine catches for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in a comeback victory over Fort Smith Southside. Sategna has offers from at least five teams from Power 5 Conferences.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Gilberto Dominguez (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Kaylon Morris (Jr., 6-0 175), LB Travon Westbrook (Sr., 6-0, 230), LB/RB Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-1, 210). Fayetteville, WR Isaiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 217), CB Ryan Maxwell (Jr., 5-7, 140), DB Sebastian Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), Dylan Kittell (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Hank Kelly (Sr., 6-3, 360), QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Fayetteville is No. 12 in Class 7A; Springdale is No. 13.

HOOTEN’S LINE Fayetteville by 1.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 42, Springdale 28

— Rick Fires • @nwarick

CLASS 6A

Benton at Greenwood

Smith-Robinson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Benton 5-2, 3-0 6A-West; Greenwood 7-0, 3-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at greenwooddogpound.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES The 6A-West Conference champ is likely going to be the winner of this game. … Last season Benton finally got over the hump and beat the Bulldogs for the first time. … Benton comes into the game off a 35-7 win against Mountain Home, and Greenwood throttled Russellville 48-10. … No. 1 Greenwood has outscored its three conference opponents 137-27. … Bulldogs quarterback L.D. Richmond shredded Russellville for 275 yards on 15 of 19 passing with five touchdowns. Richmond also ran for two scores. … Benton struggled to hold off Russellville 47-40 in the conference opener on Sept. 25, but since then the Panthers have outscored their last three opponents 107-27. … Panthers quarterback Garrett Brown lit Mountain Home up last week to the tune of 28 of 45 passes for 410 yards. Brown has passed for more than 1,800 yards this season. … Benton coach Brad Harris, the former Lincoln head coach, is 40-18 in his fifth season as the head coach. … Three of Greenwood’s seven wins came against teams in the 7A-West Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Benton, QB Garrett Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Casey Johnson (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Donovan Pearson (So., 5-8, 155), WR Cameron Harris (Jr., 6-3, 185), WR Trevor Standridge (Sr., 5-9, 170). Greenwood, QB L.D. Richmond (Sr., 6-1, 165), RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 195), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-4, 205), DE/LB Jordan Hanna (Sr., 6-2, 205), DB Jayden Jasna (Sr., 5-1, 160).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Benton is No. 2 in Class 6A; Greenwood is No. 1

HOOTEN’S LINE Greenwood by 14

OUR TAKE Greenwood 35, Benton 28

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Panther Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Mountain Home 3-4, 1-3 6A-West; Siloam Springs, 3-4, 1-3 6A-West.

ON THE AIR The game will be lived-streamed through Siloam Springs’ athletics website siloamspringsathletics.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES After going winless in 2018 and 2019, the Bombers have had a resurgence under first-year coach Steve Ary. … The Bombers beat Nettleton and Batesville in nonconference games and knocked off Van Buren 49-37 in league play. … Senior quarterback Bryce McKay has been a dual threat, completing 59 of 129 passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns. … McKay also has rushed 171 times for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Running back Gage Hershberger has 126 rushes for 667 yards and six touchdowns. … Receiver Logen Walker has 29 receptions for 591 yards and seven scores. … Linebacker Brock Bogy anchors the Bombers’ defense. … Since beating Van Buren 43-42 in overtime on Sept. 25, Siloam Springs has lost three straight games, including a 42-19 loss at Lake Hamilton last week. The Panthers have been hit hard by injuries with multiple starters out. … Quarterback Hunter Talley has completed 72 of 120 passes for 1,088 yards nine touchdowns and three interceptions. … Talley also leads team with 448 rushing yards on 108 carries and nine touchdowns. … Running back Palvinson “Jeff” Phizema has 436 rushing yards on 45 carries (9.7 yards per carry). … Junior wide receiver Christian Ledeker had four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns last week at Lake Hamilton. … The Panthers had 416 total yards against the Wolves but turned the ball over four times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Mountain Home, QB Bryce McKay (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Gage Hershberger (Sr., 5-11, 190), WR/S Logen Walker (Sr., 6-0, 165), C Tate Penka (Jr., 6-0, 265), DT Ofa Valdez (Sr., 6-1, 230), LB Brock Bogy (Sr., 6-1, 215). Siloam Springs, QB Hunter Talley (Jr., 6-4, 212), OL Jared Clark (Sr., 6-2, 301), OL Jace Sutulovich (Jr., 6-2, 263), LB/RB Camden Collins (Sr., 6-2, 185), WR/DB Elijah Coffey (Sr., 5-9, 134), WR/S Christian Ledeker (Jr., 5-11, 170).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Mountain Home is No. 9 in Class 6A. Siloam Springs is No. 8 in 6A.

HOOTEN’S LINE Siloam Springs by 1.

OUR TAKE Siloam Springs 35, Mountain Home 28

— GRAHAM THOMAS • @NWAGraham

CLASS 5A

Greenbrier at Farmington

Cardinal Stadium

ON THE AIR Live-streamed at Farmcards Live

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenbrier 3-4, 1-2, 5A-West; Farmington 3-3, 1-2.

BETWEEN THE LINES Farmington beat Clarksville 29-21 last week while Greenbrier returns to 5A-West Conference play after its game with Pea Ridge was canceled because of covid-19 concerns. ….. Greenbrier found a replacement game with Monticello and won 36-35 behind junior Nick Huett, who rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns. …. Greenbrier lost 33-29 to Harrison two weeks ago. …. Greenebrier rallied with 20 consecutive points and took a 29-26 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Trey Haven with 7:28 remaining before Harrison scored with under 4 minutes to play to win the game. …. Caden Elsik rushed for 144 yards and caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tate Sutton to lead Farmington past Clarksville. …. Greenbrier won last year’s game with Farmington, 24-17.

KEY PLAYERS Greenbrier, RB Trey Havens (Sr., 5-10, 185), RB Nick Huett (Jr., 5-11, 205), C Ashton White (Sr., 5-11, 250), LB Tanner Collins (Sr., 6-0, 170). Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Tate Sutton (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Jackson Boudrey (Jr., 6-1, 24), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Greenbrier is No. 16 in Class 5A. Farmington is No. 18.

HOOTEN’S LINE Greenbrier by 4

OUR TAKE Farmington 28, Greenbrier 24

— Rick Fires • @nwarick

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian at Elkins

John Bunch Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 6-1, 4-0 4A-1; Elkins 6-0, 3-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at shilohchristianfootball.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES This game likely decides the 4A-1 Conference title. … Elkins has outscored its three conference opponents 166-34. … Shiloh Christian is a juggernaut on offense, led by sophomore quarterback Eli Wisdom. Wisdom is a dual-threat with 971 passing yards and 663 yards rushing with a combined 18 touchdowns despite playing half of most of games. Wisdom also plays in the defensive secondary. … Senior RB Cam Wiedemann, who rushed for 500 yards in the playoffs last season, leads the team with 558 yards on the ground with 15 scores. … Kain Johnson is every bit as impressive at quarterback for Elkins. The senior passed for 205 yards last week and fired four touchdown passes to four different receivers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Shiloh Christian, QB Eli Wisdom (So., 5-11, 175),RB Cam Wiedemann (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Ben Baker (Jr., 5-8, 165), WR Cooper Hutchinson (Jr., 5-10, 155). Elkins, QB Kain Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Trevor Shumate (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Cody Drummond (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Josh Allen (Sr., 5-9, 150).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Shiloh Christian is No. 1 in Class 4A; Elkins is No. 17

HOOTEN’S LINE Shiloh Christian by 8

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 41, Elkins 24

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

CLASS 3A

Cedarville at Greenland

Jonathan Ramey Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Cedarville 6-1, 3-1 3A-1; Greenland 5-2, 3-1

ON THE AIR None.

BETWEEN THE LINES The game is a matchup of two of the top running backs in Class 3A with Greenland’s Jett Dennis and Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich. … Dennis has run for 1,322 yards and 13 TDs, while Kattich has amassed 1,454 yards and 20 TDs. … Greenland rolled over Cedarville 41-6 a year ago, part of Cedarville’s three-game losing skid to close the season that left them out of the playoffs despite a 6-4 record. … Dennis rushed for 239 yards and 3 TDs in less than a half last week, while Kattich picked up 198 yards and 4 TDs in Cedarville’s 48-41 win over West Fork.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Cedarville, QB Cody Dickens ((Jr., 6-1, 155), RB Darryl Kattich (Jr., 6-1, 195), OL Taylor Humble (Sr., 5-10, 240), LB Hayden Partain (Jr., 6-0, 210), RB Tommy Metcalf (Sr., 5-11, 160), RB Bruce Turney (Jr., 5-10, 160). Greenland, QB Gabe Wilson (Sr., 6-2, 210), OL/DL J.J. Hollingsworth (Jr., 6-3, 245), RB Jett Dennis (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Hunter Gaither (Sr., 5-11, 160), OL Josh Ruth (Sr., 5-10, 240), LB Josiah Elam (Sr., 6-0, 190), WR/DB Ethan Gilbert (Sr., 6-1, 185), DL Trenton Napier (Sr., 5-10, 185),

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Cedarville is No. 15 in Class 3A. Greenland is No. 19.

HOOTEN’S LINE Cedarville by 2.

OUR TAKE Greenland 28, Cedarville 27

— Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB