ARKADELPHIA 47, ASHDOWN 20
ARKADELPHIA -- Jaishon Davis had five touchdowns to lead Arkadelphia (5-0, 2-0 4A-7) over Ashdown (6-2, 3-2).
Davis and Preston DeMorrow each caught touchdown passes from Braden Thomas in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Davis had three touchdowns -- two on the ground and another receiving -- before adding a final rushing score in the fourth.
Braylon Bailey added a fourth-quarter score for the Panthers.
