ARKADELPHIA 47, ASHDOWN 20

ARKADELPHIA -- Jaishon Davis had five touchdowns to lead Arkadelphia (5-0, 2-0 4A-7) over Ashdown (6-2, 3-2).

Davis and Preston DeMorrow each caught touchdown passes from Braden Thomas in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Davis had three touchdowns -- two on the ground and another receiving -- before adding a final rushing score in the fourth.

Braylon Bailey added a fourth-quarter score for the Panthers.