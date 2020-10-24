Bruins' early onslaught too much for Warriors

Pulaski Academy linebacker Harrison Lane (right) tackles Little Rock Christian receiver Eli Cooper during Friday night’s game. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/1024palrc. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Friday night's Pulaski Academy-Little Rock Christian matchup wasn't in doubt, a rare occurrence in the crosstown rivalry.

Pulaski Academy scored the first 32 points against the Warriors and cruised to a 60-28 victory at Warrior Field in Little Rock in a rematch of last year's Class 5A state championship game.

The defending state champion Bruins jumped out to a 32-0 lead on their 5A-Central rivals with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter, taking control of Friday's game early, Coach Kevin Kelley said.

"In the first seven games, our defense has been playing out of their minds," Kelley said. "Tonight, our offense came out on track, too. You saw it on both sides of the football, we were playing pretty good football. We got out to that lead."

Junior running back Joe Himon finished with 326 all-purpose yards, including 164 receiving and 162 rushing, along with 3 touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 5 and 31 yards and had a 60-yard receiving touchdown for the Bruins (8-0, 4-0).

Himon deflected credit for his performance, instead crediting his team's preparation leading up to the game against the Warriors.

"We wanted to come out strong and have a big impact," Himon said.

Both Pulaski Academy quarterbacks passed for more than 200 yards against the Warriors.

Senior Nolen Bruffett threw for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns and junior Charlie Fiser had 214 yards and 2 scores.

"They were due to break out," said Kelley, who has rotated Bruffett and Fiser all season.

Also for Pulaski Academy, senior wide receiver Jalyn Witcher caught 7 passes for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said the Bruins' first-half onslaught was too much for the Warriors to overcome.

"It's tough to come out of the gate that slow," Cohu said. "We just made too many mistakes on that side of the ball [defense] in the first quarter.

"They played a great game. They executed as usual."

The Bruins took an 8-0 lead with 8:15 left in the first quarter on Bruffett's 33-yard touchdown pass to Witcher and a two-point conversion catch by senior Dylan Allison.

After senior linebacker Futa Shinkawa got a fourth-down sack of Warriors quarterback Colin Cooper, the Bruins made it 16-0 with 5:31 left in the first quarter as Himon ran down the right sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run. Himon also caught the two-point conversion pass from Fiser.

Pulaski Academy recovered the ensuing onside kick, then extended its lead to 24-0 with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Bruffett found Witcher for a 32-yard touchdown and Allison ran in the two-point conversion.

With 10:54 left in the second quarter and the Bruins facing a 3rd-and-29 from their own 40, Fiser threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Himon and the Bruins stretched their lead to 32-0.

The Warriors responded, pulling within 38-21 with two touchdown receptions from senior Corey Platt, Jr., from Cooper of 15 and 44 yards, respectively, and junior Jayvean Dyer-Jones' 12-yard scoring run.

Pulaski Academy pushed the lead to 41-21 with three seconds before halftime on junior Vaughn Seelicke's 25-yard field goal.

The Bruins continued to roll in the second half, with two touchdown passes from Bruffett and another by Fiser.

Jones led the Warriors (5-2, 3-1) with 144 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Platt caught 5 passes for 78 yards and 3 touchdowns for Little Rock Christian.

Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon (right) fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown Friday during the second quarter of the Bruins’ 60-28 victory over Little Rock Christian. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1024palrc/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)