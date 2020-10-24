CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 69, HORATIO 20
HORATIO -- Mecca Arnold rushed for five touchdowns before the half to lead the Hornets (4-3) in a thrashing of Horatio (0-7).
Adding to Camden Harmony Grove's 55-0 halftime advantage was Logan McCann's 75-yard fumble return for a score and a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Jeremie Edwards.
Horatio narrowed the deficit with three touchdowns in the second half, while the Hornets scored twice on runs by Shemar Patterson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.