CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 69, HORATIO 20

HORATIO -- Mecca Arnold rushed for five touchdowns before the half to lead the Hornets (4-3) in a thrashing of Horatio (0-7).

Adding to Camden Harmony Grove's 55-0 halftime advantage was Logan McCann's 75-yard fumble return for a score and a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Jeremie Edwards.

Horatio narrowed the deficit with three touchdowns in the second half, while the Hornets scored twice on runs by Shemar Patterson.