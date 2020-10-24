China commemorates role in Korean War

A visitor looks at a Chinese military uniform and equipment used during the Korean War at the The War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. (AP/Ahn Young-joon)

BEIJING -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping condemned "unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism" during a rally Friday marking the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War.

China refers to the conflict, in which it sent troops to aid North Korean forces against a United Nations coalition led by America, as the "War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea."

Although the fighting ended in a stalemate, the war established China as a major player on the world stage.

"In today's world, the pursuit of unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism leads nowhere," Xi told an audience of government and party leaders, veterans and family members of those who served in what China calls the Chinese People's Volunteers.

"Arrogance, always doing as one pleases, acts of hegemony, overbearance or bullying will lead nowhere," Xi said, according to comments released by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Beijing remains North Korea's most important diplomatic ally and trading partner, and has pushed back at U.S. efforts to bring economic pressure on Pyongyang to prompt it to end its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reinforced the importance of Friday's anniversary, saying the war's outcome proved that "justice will prevail and peaceful development is an irresistible historical trend."

"The great victory ... is of great and far-reaching significance to China and the world," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

U.S. relations with North Korea featured briefly in Thursday's presidential debate, with President Donald Trump saying the Obama administration left him a "mess" to deal with in terms of tempering relations with North Korea.

Trump said he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives, and that former President Barack Obama had told him he viewed potential danger from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as among the greatest national security threats.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump had "legitimized" a "thug" by meeting and forging a relationship with Kim.

Trump countered that Kim "didn't like Obama" and insisted, "Having a good relationship with other countries is a good thing."

North Korea didn't immediately react to the U.S. presidential debate.

Many North Korea watchers say Kim would prefer Trump be reelected to get a chance to restart stalled nuclear negotiations in exchange for badly needed sanctions relief.

Last year, the North's state media called Biden a "rabid dog" that "must be beaten to death with a stick," after he described Kim as a tyrant. North Korea had once called Trump a "dotard" among other insults, but halted such rhetoric after Kim entered talks with Trump in 2018 on the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal.

Despite the impasse, Kim has not resumed testing major weapons such as intercontinental ballistic missiles in an apparent effort to keep diplomacy with the U.S. alive.

The North's state media reported Thursday that Kim paid his respects to Chinese soldiers at a cemetery north of Pyongyang, accompanied by top deputies. Kim said that "every part of our country is closely associated with the red blood shed by the service personnel of the Chinese People's Volunteers" and that his government would never forget "their noble soul and lofty self-sacrificing spirit."

Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-jin Kim of The Associated Press.

Party officials applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, standing, delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Chinese paramilitary policemen wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus march to the Great Hall of the People to attend the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, in Beijing Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

