Clinics test for covid-19, university adds temporary respiratory clinic

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' Pat Walker Health Center has temporarily converted the Garland garage behind the center into a clinic for students, faculty and staff with respiratory illness symptoms, according to a news release from the center.
"As we progress through the fall and winter months, it remains vital that our campus community has convenient access to expert medical care and testing for all respiratory illnesses, not just COVID-19," Dr. Huda Sharaf, the center's medical director, said. "This temporary clinic strengthens our ability to diagnose and treat other types of infections outside of COVID 19 while maintaining a safe environment for patients and staff."
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pat Walker offers covid-19 testing with an appointment. The university had 30 active cases as of Friday, according to the university's website. Active cases are ones not recovered.
The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 850 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased by about 1,000 the week before.
Washington County had 11,188 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 10,748 on Oct. 16. Active cases decreased from 612 to 522. Cases as of Friday included 10,182 confirmed cases and 1,006 probable cases.
Benton County had 7,926 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 7,512 on Oct. 16. Active cases increased from 424 to 466. Cases as of Friday included 7,353 confirmed cases and 573 probable cases.
Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.
A total of 91,699 PCR tests and 2,215 antigen tests been done among Benton County residents, while 99,975 PCR tests and 5,792 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.
The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen at all of its local county health units. The department has heath units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.
The Washington County health units collected 16,977 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,045 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.
Washington Regional Health System collected 20,731 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.
Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 64 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients had increased by 12 since Oct. 16. The highest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients the region was 113 patients on July 7.
Thirty-three patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.
The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 111 new virus cases in the past week. They reported 79 cases the week before.
Rogers Public Schools had 163 cases, an increase of 24 since Oct. 16. The district had 544 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website. The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.
The Springdale district had 267 cases, an increase of 53 since Oct. 16, according to the district's website. Springdale had 368 students in quarantine and 38 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive.
Bentonville's School District had 109 covid-19 cases, an increase of 20 since Oct. 16, according to the district's website. The district had 224 students and 15 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.
The Fayetteville district had 94 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus as of Friday, an increase of 14 since Oct. 15. Forty staff and/or faculty and 216 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.
Covid-19 testing
The following offer both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests for covid-19.
• Washington County Health Unit: 3270 Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 521-8181 to make an appointment.
• Benton County Health Unit: 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2200 in Rogers. Patients should call (479) 986-1300 to make an appointment.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 1301 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 808 U.S. 65 in Harrison.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 101 in Rogers.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 3300 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road, Suite 101 in Fayetteville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required.
• Washington Regional Internal Medicine Associates, 688 Millsap Road, Suite 100 in Fayetteville. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Shiloh Clinic, 513 N. Shiloh St. in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional East Springdale Family Clinic, 1607 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Farmington Family Clinic, 199 E. Main St. in Farmington. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon. Friday. Appointments are required.
• West Washington County Clinic inside Lincoln Middle School, 201 E. School St. in Lincoln. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Crossroads Family Clinic, U.S. 62 North, Harrison. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic, 146 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required for testing in the clinic. Drive-through antigen testing is available 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. An appointment is not necessary for drive-through testing.
• Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 500 S. Mount Olive St., No. 200 in Siloam Springs.
• Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers.
• Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale.
• Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suites 13 and 14.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1109 S. West End St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-3630 to make an appointment.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3730 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 2 in Rogers. Patients must make an appointment by calling (479) 464-5599.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Urgent Care Wedington: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 1188 N. Salem Road, Suite 6 in Fayetteville.
• Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3380 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 442-7322 to schedule a telemedicine screening appointment.
• MedExpress Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment.
• Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: Mercy Convenient Care, 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 beforehand to make an appointment to be screened.
• Mercy Clinic Convenient Care: 3101 Southeast 14th St. in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 2900 Southeast Moberly Lane in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1 Mercy Way in Bella Vista.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 4600 Mercy Lane, Suite 140 in Springdale.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1000 Southeast 13th Court in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1401 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1225 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton.
• Mercy Clinic Family Medicine: 613 N. Second St. in Rogers.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 200 Carr St. in Pea Ridge.
• Mercy Clinic Pediatrics: 3101 Southeast 14th St. in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Pediatrics: 4100 Southwest I St., Suite 100, in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Pediatrics/Mercy Clinic Family Medicine: 325 S. Sixth Place in Lowell.
• Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine – 52nd Street
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 4100 Southwest I St., Suite 200, in Bentonville
• Mercy Clinic Family Medicine and Obstetrics: 2708 S. Rife Medical Lane, Suite 130, in Rogers.
The following offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for covid-19. These clinics may not offer antigen tests.
• Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 2012 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Patients may walk in or make an appointment.
• Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 4962 Elm Springs Road, Suite 5 in Springdale. Patients may walk in or make an appointment.
• Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 3391 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Patients may walk in or make an appointment.
• Walmart/Quest testing site: 7-9 a.m. Thursday and Friday at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients must schedule an appointment through Quest Diagnostic’s online portal, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com or MyQuest app.
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville.
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville.
Screening
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas online screening: mana.md/covid-19-screening/.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas fever hotline: (479) 435-2500.
• Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care may call (800) 691-8387.
• UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow.
• UAMS hotline: (800) 632-4502.
• Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (479) 463-2055.
• Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: (800) 743-3616.
Alex Golden may be reached by email at agolden@nwadg.com.