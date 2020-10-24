Clinics test for covid-19, university adds temporary respiratory clinic

Medical staff attends to members of the University of Arkansas community Friday at a covid-19 testing site inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the university campus in Fayetteville. The testing site is new and is devoted to testing members of the campus community who are experiencing respiratory symptoms consistent with covid-19. Visit nwaonline.com/201024Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' Pat Walker Health Center has temporarily converted the Garland garage behind the center into a clinic for students, faculty and staff with respiratory illness symptoms, according to a news release from the center.

"As we progress through the fall and winter months, it remains vital that our campus community has convenient access to expert medical care and testing for all respiratory illnesses, not just COVID-19," Dr. Huda Sharaf, the center's medical director, said. "This temporary clinic strengthens our ability to diagnose and treat other types of infections outside of COVID 19 while maintaining a safe environment for patients and staff."

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pat Walker offers covid-19 testing with an appointment. The university had 30 active cases as of Friday, according to the university's website. Active cases are ones not recovered.

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 850 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased by about 1,000 the week before.

Washington County had 11,188 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 10,748 on Oct. 16. Active cases decreased from 612 to 522. Cases as of Friday included 10,182 confirmed cases and 1,006 probable cases.

Benton County had 7,926 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 7,512 on Oct. 16. Active cases increased from 424 to 466. Cases as of Friday included 7,353 confirmed cases and 573 probable cases.

Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

A total of 91,699 PCR tests and 2,215 antigen tests been done among Benton County residents, while 99,975 PCR tests and 5,792 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen at all of its local county health units. The department has heath units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 16,977 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,045 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 20,731 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 64 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients had increased by 12 since Oct. 16. The highest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients the region was 113 patients on July 7.

Thirty-three patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 111 new virus cases in the past week. They reported 79 cases the week before.

Rogers Public Schools had 163 cases, an increase of 24 since Oct. 16. The district had 544 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website. The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 267 cases, an increase of 53 since Oct. 16, according to the district's website. Springdale had 368 students in quarantine and 38 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive.

Bentonville's School District had 109 covid-19 cases, an increase of 20 since Oct. 16, according to the district's website. The district had 224 students and 15 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district had 94 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus as of Friday, an increase of 14 since Oct. 15. Forty staff and/or faculty and 216 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

Riley Hunt (right), a University of Arkansas freshman from Greenville, Ohio, closes her eyes Friday as Erica Nash, an LPN with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health, administers a covid-19 test at a testing facility set up inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the university campus in Fayetteville.

Roxana Hutchcroft (right), an RN with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health, collects testing supplies Friday before administering a covid-19 test for a member of the University of Arkansas campus community inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the university campus in Fayetteville.