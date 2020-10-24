CLINTON 21, BALD KNOB 15

BALD KNOB -- Harley Tobin threw three first-half touchdown passes to lead the previously winless Yellowjackets (1-7, 1-4 4A-2) over Bald Knob (4-4, 2-3).

Tobin's touchdown passes went to Jasper Burgess, Brody Emberton and Blaine Emberton.