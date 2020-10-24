OPINION | EDITORIAL: Defund raising

After NPR interviewed a writer who published a book called "In Defense of Looting" this year, Bret Stephens--who was hired to be the Republican at The New York Times--wrote a column titled "Unwitting Progressives for Trump."

His point: The left is going so bonkers that average Americans might be inclined to vote for Donald Trump again.

And, Mr. Stephens suggested, Joe Biden needs to speak out against the more radical parts of his party.

Did we really believe that the left-est of the left would stop when Confederate statues came down? Now they're after Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant. We were told "Defund the Police" really didn't mean defunding the police. Until it did. And autonomous zones began appearing sans a police presence.

In the last two presidential primaries, a good portion of the Democratic Party voted for a self-proclaimed Socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union. Partial-birth abortion would have likely sickened pro-choice advocates of 40 years ago. Somehow, "diversity" on college campus means diversity in every way but thought. In the name of empathy, comedians are being told what they can and can't say on stage.

For the latest example of the-far-left-is-farther-and-lefter-than-you-can-imagine, we give you Cori Bush.

Ms. Bush is a progressive candidate for Congress in Missouri this election cycle. She beat a 10-term incumbent in the primary. The other day, she came out in favor of Defunding the Pentagon.

You know, the military.

"If you're having a bad day," the major party candidate said on Twitter, "just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon."

This is an eerily similar thought--if you could call it that--that gives us such brilliant ideas as defunding the police. Instead, apparently, we should be sending social workers out on 911 calls. And maybe when a horde invades.

You could wave this off as idiocy, except that just because something is idiotic doesn't mean it can't become policy. See the autonomous zones in the Pacific Northwest. Didn't every person (except those who were in charge) see that removing police and police stations would lead to violence and death? There may be some people who think that defunding the United States military is a good idea. After all, if we stop defending ourselves, our enemies will stop killing us. Eventually.

It would be easy, maybe even right, to chalk this up to The Looney Left, and not think of it again. Except the papers say Ms. Bush's thoughts were retweeted by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and drew support from some Bernie Bros. types. If there really is a blue wave coming in 10 days, then what would these types demand of leadership?

Remember, once upon a time--like a year ago--tearing down a statue of Abraham Lincoln was considered unthinkable. What's "going too far" today might just be shared on Twitter tomorrow.