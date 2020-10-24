DUMAS 28, DEWITT 0
DUMAS -- Kylin James scored all four of the Bobcats' (5-3, 3-2 4A-8) touchdowns in their shutout victory over DeWitt (2-4, 1-2).
James scored on runs of 2, 18, 65 and 45 yards.
