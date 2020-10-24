Early Voting Centers in Northwest Arkansas

Early Voting
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election, nonpartisan judicial runoff, school board races and special elections continues through Nov. 2.
[Find full election coverage, complete with candidate interviews, voting information, local election stories and more at nwaonline.com/nwavote.]
Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.
Hours and dates vary by location. Voting centers in Benton and Washington counties:
BENTON COUNTY
Administration Building, Quorum Court meeting room
• 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
First Landmark Baptist Church
• 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
• not open today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
County Election Commission
• 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Sunnyside Baptist Church
• 210 E. Locust St., Rogers
• Not open today; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
County Clerk's Office
• 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Siloam Springs Community Building
• 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
• 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
New Life Christian Church
• 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Reach Church
• 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
NEBCO Community Building
• 17823 Marshall St., Garfield
• Not open today; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Gravette Civic Center
• 401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette
• Not open today; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Grace Lutheran Church
• 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Washington County Courthouse
• 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
• This is the only center in the county to vote Monday Nov. 2 and it will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Medical Arts Pharmacy
• 2515 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Diamond Dance Studio
• 6279 W. Wedington, Fayetteville
• Not open today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Bud Walton Arena
• 1270 Leroy Pond, Fayetteville
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today
Rise Physical Therapy
• 2668 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today
Arvest Ballpark
• 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
• 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 29; and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30.
Springdale Civic Center
• 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, No. D1, Springdale
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31
Elmdale Baptist Church
• 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Elkins Community Center
• 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Lincoln Community Center
• 112 N. Main St., Lincoln
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Prairie Grove Fire Station
• 131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
West Fork Community Center
• 222 Webber St., West Fork
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Source: Benton and Washington County clerks