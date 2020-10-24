Sections
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 65, DECATUR 28

Today at 2:02 a.m.

Steve Munson had over 200 yards of total offense to lead Episcopal Collegiate to a home victory over Decatur in an eight-man contest.

Munson threw for two touchdowns.

Running backs Wesley Wright and Joel Flemming combined for 350 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.

