FOREMAN 46, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 0

FOREMAN -- The Gators (3-5, 2-1 2A-7) piled on the points in against the Cougars (0-6, 0-2).

Ahead 8-0, Foreman senior Javon Allen returned a Lafayette County fumble for a touchdown.

Seniors Quincy Robinson, Shamar Kemp and Landen Holman were among the Gators to score rushing touchdowns.