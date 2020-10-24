FOREMAN 46, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 0
FOREMAN -- The Gators (3-5, 2-1 2A-7) piled on the points in against the Cougars (0-6, 0-2).
Ahead 8-0, Foreman senior Javon Allen returned a Lafayette County fumble for a touchdown.
Seniors Quincy Robinson, Shamar Kemp and Landen Holman were among the Gators to score rushing touchdowns.
