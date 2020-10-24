Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

GRAVETTE 44, GREEN FOREST 8

Today at 2:12 a.m.

GRAVETTE 44, GREEN FOREST 8

GRAVETTE -- Cy Hilger threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in Gravette's (2-5, 1-3 4A-1) victory over Green Forest (0-7, 0-4).

Hilger's touchdown pass went 40 yards to Nick Pilkington.

Trenton Durham, Isaac Dann and Karl Bontrager also had rushing touchdowns for the Lions, while Keegan Addision blocked a punt and returned it for another Gravette score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT