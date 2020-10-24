GRAVETTE 44, GREEN FOREST 8

GRAVETTE -- Cy Hilger threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in Gravette's (2-5, 1-3 4A-1) victory over Green Forest (0-7, 0-4).

Hilger's touchdown pass went 40 yards to Nick Pilkington.

Trenton Durham, Isaac Dann and Karl Bontrager also had rushing touchdowns for the Lions, while Keegan Addision blocked a punt and returned it for another Gravette score.