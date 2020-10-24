Sections
GURDON 42, POYEN 7

Today at 2:02 a.m.

GURDON -- Jameson Threadgill's three rushing touchdowns led Gurdon (6-1, 2-0 2A-5) over Poyen (7-1, 2-1).

Sam Bell also scored two touchdowns for the Go-Devils, while Royrick Anderson had a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.

