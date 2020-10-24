HIGHLAND 22, CAVE CITY 6
HARDY -- Brayden Figgins' offensive performance -- 171 total yard and three touchdowns -- powered Highland (2-4, 6-1) over Cave City (2-5, 1-3).
Figgins rushed 39 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown.
Highland's defense also impressed with two goal-line stands and a pair of fumble recoveries.
