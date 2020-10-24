Hot Springs police: Man seriously injured in shooting

A Royal man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday, according to Hot Springs police.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to 333 Prospect Ave., Apt. 4, a few blocks west of the intersection of Central Avenue (Arkansas 7) and Market Street. They found Justin Ryan Watson, 37, suffering from a single gunshot wound, police wrote in a news release.

Watson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a potentially life-threatening injury, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects were identified in the release.