HUNTSVILLE 40, BERRYVILLE 6

HUNTSVILLE -- Senior Justin Reynolds rushed for two touchdowns in the Huntsville's (4-4, 2-3 4A-1) victory over Berryville (0-5, 0-3).

Reynolds' touchdowns came on runs of 20 and 5 yards. Junior Kolton Reynolds, junior Philip Toole and senior Gus Comer each scored rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

Huntsville had 408 yards of total offense.