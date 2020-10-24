Sections
I-30 work in North Little Rock to shut some roads

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:15 a.m.

Crews working along the Interstate 30 corridor in downtown North Little Rock will require frontage road and city street lane closings beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, crews will put these closures into effect:

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue between Cyprus and Olive streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The left lane of the northbound I-30 frontage road between Broadway Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will be closed during the same hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and barriers, the department said.

The work is part of the nearly $1 billion 30 Crossing project, which is aimed at improving a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. It includes replacing the Arkansas River bridge and improvements to Interstate 40 between I-30 and U.S. 67 in North Little Rock.

