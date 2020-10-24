• Tyler Maxwell, 18, a high school student in Port Beach, Fla., filed a lawsuit after school officials revoked his parking pass when he refused to remove from his pickup a large elephant statue that he got as a gift from his grandfather and was painted to promote President Donald Trump.

• Jose Rivera, deputy police chief in East Chicago, Ind., said investigators are working to identify a gunman who opened fire outside a house, shooting an 8-year-old girl, now hospitalized in critical condition, in the head as she was doing her homework.

• Jimi Tele, a London police detective, called it a significant step in a "complex investigation" after officers charged two people accused of handling stolen goods, and recovered a 15th century Ming dynasty vase valued at $3.3 million that had been stolen in Switzerland last year.

• Darriel Gilbert, 50, of Greenwood, Miss., accused of forcing his way into his former girlfriend's home and holding four people hostage until she arrived, is facing a capital murder charge after police say he shot the woman multiple times.

• Marckles Alcius, 34, of Lowell, Mass., faces a 10-year prison sentence after admitting he intentionally crashed a stolen bakery truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey, injuring two patients and a staff member.

• Kay Rogers of Palm Harbor, Fla., called Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after finding a rare, two-headed southern black racer snake, which is now being cared for by the commission staff since having two brains can interfere with it eating or escaping from predators in the wild.

• Charles Coleman, 65, was arrested in Fairfield County, S.C., on rape and murder charges in the death more than 40 years ago of a female textile mill worker, after DNA evidence linked him to the case, authorities said.

• Brandon Clabes, police chief of Midwest City, Okla., said a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy outside an apartment complex as the teen put a handgun in his waistband surrendered to face a manslaughter charge.

• Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., said he was "a little bummed" when he realized that he had bought two Mega Millions lottery tickets that had the same numbers on them but learned a few days later that the mistake allowed him to collect two $1 million jackpots.