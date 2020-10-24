Lights are on, but new city library won't open until virus figures fall

The newly constructed Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library at 600 S. Main St. will not open to in-person services until coronavirus numbers decrease in Jefferson County. (Special to the Commercial)

As the sun begins to set, the glow inside the new Pine Bluff Public Library illuminates the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street. Through the glass windows, one can easily see the library books sitting on the shelves of their new home waiting for patrons to enjoy the new building smell and all the amenities it has to offer.

How long will the wait be? According to Bobbie Morgan, the director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, the answer to that question is in the hands of the citizens of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

"We are keeping a daily watch on the covid numbers, which are increasing," said Morgan. "They are still very high in Jefferson County and Pine Bluff, so we're still waiting for those to come down a little bit so that we can open safely."

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of Thursday, Jefferson County had 316 active cases. Morgan said that until the numbers decrease to the lower double digits, the new library will remain closed to the public.

"I'm hoping that the people in Pine Bluff really work on social distancing, wearing their mask and sanitizing their hands, and these numbers will come down," said Morgan who is eager to open and show off the 32,000-square-foot library.

In a previous interview with the Pine Bluff Commercial, Morgan explained the layout of the library and the many features. The library will offer up-to-date technology and amenities for the entire family.

It will have two main entrances, according to Morgan, and upon entering, patrons will be greeted by the circulation desk. Morgan said the staff is still working on implementing safety measures, and while hand-sanitizing stations will be on-site, Morgan said she is not a fan of the plastic glass.

"We expect people to come with their masks on," she said. "We want it barrier-free between us and the people, which means our measures have to be more stringent. I want people to feel welcomed."

The library has a rare-books room, genealogy department, children's department, computer labs, and much more. Morgan is considering offering tours to give people an up-close and personal experience after library workers complete their full move in.

"We just moved on Monday, and we are waiting for furniture," said Morgan, who expects the library to be fully furnished by the end of the month. "We are thinking about having some very small tours where you could sign up and would have to wear a mask and gloves. We would give area tours of the library so that people can at least start seeing it."

In the meantime, curbside service has moved to the new main library on 600 S. Main, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patrons can call the branch at (870) 534-4802 to request items currently available from the Library System's collection. The library staff will confirm that the item is available and can be checked out.

When you arrive at a library branch location, remain in your vehicle, call the branch location and give the library staff your name and library card number. The staff will place your items in a bag and leave them on a table at the front door of the library once it is determined that the materials are going to the correct patron. Once the staff has returned inside the library building, the patron can pick up their items at the table.

When returning items, patrons must use the designated book drop outside the library. All items will be quarantined for four days and will not be listed as "returned" in the patron's account during that time. Items will be checked in on day five. Fines will not be assessed during this four-day period.

Ceremonies are scheduled for Nov. 23 to dedicate different outside areas to honor different people and organizations in the community.

For Morgan, the safety of her employees and the community comes first, no matter how eager she becomes to show off the dream that has now become a reality.

"We have already had to close two libraries because we don't have much staff," said Morgan. "If you only have two staff, and they've both been exposed to covid, you have to shut down the library, and I really don't want to have to do that with the main library. I want it so when we do open, we can stay open."