Little Rock police arrest 3 men in burglaries, thefts

Little Rock police arrested three people after multiple commercial burglaries and thefts in the past two months.

Officers arrested Tony Robinson, 52, Joe Roberson, 38, and George Nutt, 55, on Wednesday evening. Robinson is facing nine charges in three incidents spanning from September, according to arrest reports.

Just after 4 a.m. Sept. 29, police found a front glass door broken at an E-Z Mart on West Markham Street, according to police, and observed several cartons of Newport cigarettes missing from a cage that had been pried open.

A Black male wearing a black hoodie threw a rock through the front door, and a second Black male wearing a red coat and yellow hat entered the store, according to video footage. Authorities could not confirm the exact number of missing cigarette cartons.

Police later responded to Bullards Liquor Store at 3402 Old Cantrell Road just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 12. A person in the area tipped off police to the business being broken into. The front door of the business had been broken into, and multiple bottles were scattered throughout the store.

Video footage showed a man inside the business when the incident occurred, but fingerprints could not be obtained from several products.

Several packs of cigarettes were missing from the scene, and police could not locate a suspect.

Officers made a traffic stop on Thursday night at 11 O'Donnell Court just before 1 a.m. for no rear taillights and found out that the vehicle had been stolen from a place of business at 11415 W. Markham St.

Police detained the three suspects before finding two other vehicles at the business that had been broken into.

All three were taken to the Pulaski County jail where Nutt and Roberson were both charged with felony theft by receiving. Roberson is not on the jail's roster.

Nutt was arrested again early Friday morning after officers responded to a burglary at 907 S. Park St. and saw him inside removing items from the residence, according to an arrest report.

Demarcus Weekly, 50, and Nutt were both arrested and accused of coordinating the burglary just after 2:30 a.m. and are both charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor theft of property. Neither has bond.

Robinson was charged for involvement with the other two incidents: felony theft by receiving, two felony counts of commercial burglary, two misdemeanor counts of theft of property, two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor driving with a defective trailer. Robinson has a $25,000 bond.