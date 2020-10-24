MENA 36, DARDANELLE 13
MENA -- Quarterback Max Montgomery threw for 200 yards and a touchdown to lead Mena (5-3, 4-0 4A-4) over Dardanelle (3-3, 1-2).
Montgomery's touchdown pass to Gavin Hooper in the second quarter gave Mena the early lead.
After halftime, Cauy House and Jayden Felix had rushing touchdowns, while Jet Hernandez kicked a 20-yard field goal for the Bearcats.
