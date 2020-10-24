Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

MENA 36, DARDANELLE 13

Today at 2:10 a.m.

MENA 36, DARDANELLE 13

MENA -- Quarterback Max Montgomery threw for 200 yards and a touchdown to lead Mena (5-3, 4-0 4A-4) over Dardanelle (3-3, 1-2).

Montgomery's touchdown pass to Gavin Hooper in the second quarter gave Mena the early lead.

After halftime, Cauy House and Jayden Felix had rushing touchdowns, while Jet Hernandez kicked a 20-yard field goal for the Bearcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT