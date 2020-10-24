NASHVILLE 41, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 7
HASKELL -- Nashville (5-2, 1-3 4A-7) held Benton Harmony Grove (0-8, 0-5) scoreless until the fourth quarter in a decisive victory.
Among the Nashville scores, Deandre Benson returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter.
