POCAHONTAS 28, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 20
JONESBORO -- Sophomore Connor Baker ran for three touchdowns to help Pocahontas (7-1, 4-1 4A-3) top Jonesboro Westside (2-6, 1-4).
Baker had two short rushing scores and added another of over 50 yards.
Senior Dawson Chester thew a touchdown pass to senior Michael Martens to give Pocahontas a 21-7 halftime lead.
Pocahontas led 28-7 before allowing two third-quarter Westside touchdowns.
