POCAHONTAS 28, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 20

JONESBORO -- Sophomore Connor Baker ran for three touchdowns to help Pocahontas (7-1, 4-1 4A-3) top Jonesboro Westside (2-6, 1-4).

Baker had two short rushing scores and added another of over 50 yards.

Senior Dawson Chester thew a touchdown pass to senior Michael Martens to give Pocahontas a 21-7 halftime lead.

Pocahontas led 28-7 before allowing two third-quarter Westside touchdowns.