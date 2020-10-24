PRAIRIE GROVE 46, GENTRY 13
GENTRY -- Senior Knox Laird threw two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Prairie Grove (7-1, 4-1 4A-1) past Gentry (3-4, 2-2).
Laird threw his touchdown passes to junior Landon Semrad and sophomore Matt Velasco.
Sophomore Ethan Miller had two rushing touchdowns, and senior Cade Grant added another.
