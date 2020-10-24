Greenbrier clips Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Sophomore Carter McElhaney got behind the Farmington defense for a 77-yard game-winning touchdown catch from quarterback Cooper Wilcox with less than six minutes to play Friday night, as Greenbrier rode the late momentum swing, from a 15-14 deficit to a 28-15 victory over the Cardinals in a 5A-West conference game.

"That was a battle out there tonight -- it was chilly, and Farmington's got a good, tough ballclub," Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble said. "I do have to brag on our kids for giving that extra effort late in the game to fight back and get the win."

Trailing 15-14, Greenbrier took the lead late in the fourth quarter and added another late score after Shannon Howard intercepted a Cardinal pass and returned it to the Farmington 1. Trey Havens went in on the following play to put the game on ice.

"This game had its up and downs, but all I was worried about was being ahead at the end," Havens said. "When we were down late, I was on the sideline telling the guys to keep their heads up and let's go win this game. We were confident the entire time."

After taking the opening kickoff, Greenbrier (4-4, 2-2) took eight plays to move the ball 61 yards for the first score, a 12-yard quarterback keeper around the left end by senior Cooper Wilcox for a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals (3-4, 1-3) then began their first drive at midfield, but after moving to the Greenbrier 23, they fumbled the ball away, as Jeremy Parker pounced on it for the Panthers.

After forcing a three-and-out, Farmington's Marcus Clevenger tipped the Greenbrier punt, allowing the Cardinals to set up shop at the Panther 46. Farmington capitalized with a 9-play drive, tying the score at 7-7 on a 7-yard run by Caden Elsik late in the first quarter.

Greenbrier was on the verge of retaking the lead just before halftime. With the ball at the Farmington 10, the Panthers fumbled the ball on a reverse pitch play, with Farmington's Terrion Smith making the recovery to thwart the drive.

With the score still knotted at 7-7 late in the third quarter, Greenbrier's Nick Huett once again proved the age-old adage to never give up on a play.

Huett took off running with the ball around the end and up the left sideline. The Farmington defenders seemed to corral him just past midfield, as the junior running back appeared to be sitting on the ground near the 40. Huett then realized he was sitting on a Cardinal defensive back, and only his feet were on the ground. So, he got up and rambled on for what turned out to be a 66-yard game-winning touchdown run.

"The safety ran over and wrapped me up, and I rolled over and sat there for a second before I realized I wasn't down, so I popped up and took off," a smiling Huett said. "That play seemed to get all our energy up, which was something we needed right then."

Farmington then constructed a 15-play drive that ended with another Elsik touchdown run. But instead of going for the tie with an extra point kick, the Cardinals went for two. Quarterback Tate Sutton tried to run it in, but fumbled at the 1, but teammate Elliot Thompson recovered it in the end zone to give Farmington a 15-14 lead with 6:31 left in the game.

Elsik finished with 134 yards on 38 carries.

Four Downs

• This was the seventh straight game the Panthers have defeated the Cardinals

• Huett led Greenbrier on the ground with 87 yards on six carries.

• Greenbrier outgained Farmington in total offense, 342-289.

• Next week, Farmington travels to Pea Ridge, while Greenbrier hosts Alma.