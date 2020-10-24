Har-Ber registers fourth win in row

SPRINGDALE -- Because of windy weather Friday night, the play call often was a carry by Springdale Har-Ber sophomore running back Hudson Brewer.

He didn't disappoint.

Brewer rushed 31 times for 249 yards with a touchdown to lead the way in a 28-19 victory over Fort Smith Southside in a 7A-West conference matchup at Wildcat Stadium.

"It was a night with the wind that it was tough to put the ball in the air," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "You win games late in the year running the football. I thought we ran the ball very well. I was really proud of the line and the backs."

Brewer finished with 121 yards in the first half, then topped it with 128 second-half rushing yards when it was needed most down the stretch.

After dropping the opening four games of the season, Har-Ber (4-4, 4-1) has won four in a row with a margin of victory of 82 points in those contests.

"We are trying to grow and get better each week," Wood said. "We are trying to build the resume for the playoffs. It's going to be unique with the bracket this year. We just want to keep winning these conference games. That's what we were able to do."

Southside (2-6, 1-3) was guided by senior quarterback Parker Wehunt, who was making his first start of the season. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 227 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"He didn't even know he was going to play quarterback until this morning," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "I'm really proud of him. He plays a lot of positions for us. He plays fullback, tight end, can play in the slot and is on our special teams. He gave us a chance playing quarterback."

Wehunt's main targets were Javon Williamson (4 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown) and Luke Wyatt (6 catches for 50 yards and a score).

Har-Ber quarterback Drue McClendon finished 8-of-19 passing for 74 yards with 3 touchdowns. Ethan Fender caught 5 passes for 38 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Har-Ber held a 14-6 lead at halftime before the Wildcats expanded the lead.

Southside marched down the field on the opening possession of the second half with a 15-play drive that ended inside the Har-Ber 20 after turning the ball over on downs.

The Wildcats scored on their following drive to make it 21-6 with a 53-yard touchdown rush from Brewer, his longest of the night.

Southside bounced back to cut the edge to 21-13 with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Williamson from Wehunt on third down with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

Har-Ber answered with a touchdown of its own in the air later in the fourth quarter. Fender caught a 29-yard pass from McClendon to make it 28-13 with about two minutes left to play.

Southside found the end zone one last time when Wyatt caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Wehunt. A missed extra point made it a 28-19 Har-Ber advantage with about a minute left to play.

"I told the kids after the game I was really proud of the way they competed," Dameron said. "If we make a few more plays, we had a chance. We were right there. I'm proud of the improvement over the year. But we didn't come here to get a moral victory."