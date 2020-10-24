McDonald, defense leads Bentonville West past Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Quarterback Dalton McDonald threw for three touchdowns to help Bentonville West overpower Rogers Heritage 48-14 in a 7A-West Conference game Friday Night.

McDonald completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards and three first-half touchdowns for the Wolverines (5-3, 3-1), who rolled up a big halftime lead and cruised to the win.

"Our receivers were able to find the gaps in the defense, which created some big scoring plays," McDonald said.

Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt credited his quarterback with doing the job in the big win.

"He is a senior leader on this football team, and he played well for us tonight," Pratt said.

The War Eagles (1-7, 0-5) started the game with the ball, driving 63 yards on the Wolverine defense, only to miss a field goal attempt at the end. The Wolverines' opening drive started on their 17 and took 11 plays to put points on the board. Running back Carson Morgan capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The kick by Konner Brown put the Wolverines up 7-0 with 4 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first quarter. The Wolverines scored twice more in the first quarter, one on a pass from McDonald to Luke Miller, and the other on a run from Carlos Hall.

Bentonville West maintained their momentum going into the second quarter. They scored on a pass from McDonald to Morgan for 11 yards. The Wolverines then forced a fumble that was scooped and scored by Braden Jones.

"If you win the turnover battle, you win the game," said Pratt, whose defense forced four turnovers which led to 21 points.

The Wolverines scored a third time in the quarter on a 33-yard pass from McDonald to Ty Durham. The missed point after attempt left the Wolverines with a 41-0 lead.

After Miller added another score for the Wolverines on a 13-yard run, the War Eagles answered on the next drive. Running Back Eli Craig ran the ball 7 yards for the War Eagles first score. The kick by Brandon Baxley made the score 48-7, Wolverines, going into halftime.

The War Eagles scored one last time late in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

The Wolverines will host Fort Smith Southside next week. The War Eagles will travel to Fayetteville.