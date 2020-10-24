Wilkinson leads Greenwood over Benton

Greenwood running back Hunter Wilkinson (left) runs away from the Benton defense Friday during the Bulldogs’ 42-28 victory over the Panthers in Greenwood. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1024benton/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

GREENWOOD — Hunter Wilkinson is finally fully healthy, and that is bad news for the rest of the 6A-West Conference.

The Greenwood senior rushed for 188 yards on 31 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the No. 1 Bulldogs to a 42-28 win against Benton in Smith-Robinson Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s amazing to finally be healthy,” Wilkinson said. “I can’t believe I’m back to 100%. I feel great.”

Wilkinson scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to help Greenwood (8-0, 4-0 6A-West) get out to an early lead, but it was his bullish 48-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half that finally gave the Bulldogs the separation.

The play that broke him loose was a play that Wilkinson said the team just put in last week.

“We knew it was going to work,” he said. “The offensive line executed it, and when I saw that hole, I just hit it.”

[GALLERY: Greenwood vs. Benton » arkansasonline.com/1024benton/]

Wilkinson was far from the only bright spot for the Bulldogs. Quarterback L.D. Richmond was sensational both with his arm and his legs. The senior rushed for 116 yards on 15 carries, many of those on designed quarterback draws. He was even better with his right arm, completing 23 of 35 passes for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Greenwood won this key conference battle by sustaining drives. The Bulldogs had six scoring drives of 67 yards or more, including five of the six that covered 70-plus yards. Those all added up to more than 500 total yards of offense for the Bulldogs.

Chris Young, the first-year Greenwood coach, said his team had been keyed up to play Benton for a while after losing to the Panthers last season.

“We have a ton of respect for them,” Young said. “We were excited tonight to get out and play. I think both teams made a lot of mistakes and we have a ton of things we need to work on, but it was a great win.

“We’re going to celebrate it.”

Greenwood took its opening possession 70 yards in 10 plays with Wilkinson scoring from a yard out with 8:58 left in the first quarter. Richmond was 5 of 6 on the drive for 48 yards.

Benton answered with a short drive later in the quarter after a 23-yard Greenwood punt gave the Panthers (5-3, 3-1) the ball near midfield. The Panthers found the end zone on a 29-yard pass from Garrett Brown to Cameron Harris in the left corner of the end zone with 5:35 left in the first quarter to tie the score at 7-7.

Greenwood had an answer with another long drive, this time moving 72 yards in 11 plays. Richmond keyed the drive with a couple of runs on draws and also hit three straight passes. Wilkinson found seams in the Benton defense to rip off runs of 4, 6 and 5, before barreling into the end zone from 3 yards out and a 14-7 lead.

The Bulldogs were in the end zone again early in the second quarter. Richmond hit Peyton Carter for 18 yards to key the drive. Greenwood also overcame an illegal block from the Benton 19 with a pass interference penalty, setting up Richmond’s 14-yard scoring strike to Carter, who fought his way into the end zone for a 21-7 lead with 10:04 left in the half.

Benton responded with a 16-play drive from its own 27. Casey Johnson carried most of the load with 12 carries on the drive including the final from a yard out to pull the Panthers within 21-14.

Again Greenwood had the answer, driving 70 yards in 6 plays. Richmond ripped off runs of 11 and 16 yards on designed draws, then Wilkinson did the rest, scoring his third touchdown of the half on a 48-yard burst with 2:20 left in the half and a 28-14 lead.

The Bulldogs came out in the third quarter and got the separation it was looking for, driving 72 yards in 12 plays. Richmond hit Jase Strozier on an 8-yard scoring pass to cap the drive and a 35-14 advantage.

“That was huge,” Young said. “We talked at halftime about that. They are such a good team and can score so quick that you have to go put points on the board, especially when they gave us the wind. That’s why we were so aggressive on a couple of fourth-down calls because we thought we had a shot at getting some points.”

The quick scoring by Benton was evident as the Panthers responded with a four-play 65-yard drive. Garrett Brown hit a pair of big passes, including a 47-yard strike to Cameron Harris to set up Johnson’s short run. The score cut Greenwood’s lead to 35-21.

After getting a defensive stop, the Panthers drove deep into Greenwood territory again, reaching the Bulldogs’

But Greenwood was able to turn Benton away on three straight incomplete passes.

“(Benton) got their yards, but at critical times our defense made some big plays to get us off the field,” Young said.

Greenwood salted the game away as Wilkinson ripped off a pair of big runs, and Richmond added the final dagger with a 27-yard scoring strike to Caden Brown.

FOUR DOWNS

• Brown finished the night 25 of 47 for 293 yards for Benton. Andre Lane caught 9 passes for 103 yards, and Harris finished with 7 catches for 114.

• Johnson was a workhorse for the Panthers, rushing for 122 yards on 28 carries.

• Greenwood’s senior team members have never lost a home game at Smith-Robinson Stadium. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since 2014, a 37-game streak.

• Next week: Greenwood will be on the road to Van Buren, and Benton will host Lake Hamilton. Both games have 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Chip Souza can be reached at csouza@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAChip.

Greenwood Caden Brown (1) carries the ball, Friday, October 23, 2020 during a football game at Greenwood High School in Greenwood. Check out nwaonline.com/201024Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Greenwood head coach Chris Young reacts, Friday, October 23, 2020 during a football game at Greenwood High School in Greenwood. Check out nwaonline.com/201024Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Greenwood wide receiver Peyton Carter (88) carries the ball, Friday, October 23, 2020 during a football game at Greenwood High School in Greenwood. Check out nwaonline.com/201024Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)