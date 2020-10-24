PRESCOTT 63, BISMARCK 6
BISMARCK -- Jacobi Nolen threw for 221 yards to lead Prescott (6-0, 4-0 3A-5) over Bismarck (2-6, 1-4).
Alex George scored two rushing touchdowns for the Curley Wolves.
Jacaylon Zachery caught 2 passes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Also for Prescott, Jaylen Hopson added a rushing touchdown.
