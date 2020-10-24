Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Benjamin Jacob Martin, 29, of 7226 S. 90 E.Ave. in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Martin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Chad Blaswich, 35, of 119 Ironwood St. in Taft, Calif., was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Blaswich was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tyler Savold, 19, of 43 Merritt Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Savold was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Scotty Lee Ratliff, 35, of 2301 S.W. Fireblaze Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Ratliff was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Colton Scott Nations, 21, of 22155 Marion Lee Road in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Nations was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Charles Green, 47, of 1299 Lane Drive in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with do

