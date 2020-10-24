Rockets overcome early offensive woes

The atmosphere inside the Little Rock Catholic locker room at halftime of Friday night's 7A-Central game with first-year program Little Rock Southwest was not festive.

"At first, we were really upset a little bit," Catholic Coach John Fogleman said.

The Rockets were smiling by the time it was over at War Memorial Stadium. Catholic defeated Southwest 20-6 to stop a four-game losing streak.

Southwest, which was coming off a 70-0 loss to Bryant, held a 6-3 halftime lead on Catholic.

"They've got some good athletes," Fogleman said of the Gryphons (0-5, 0-2). "And any athlete at any time can make a play happen. Their kid [Steven Scales] made a great catch down the sideline. Things like that. ... Not sure they believed it. You can never look at scores."

Catholic (3-5, 1-4) scored 17 points and gained nearly 200 yards in the second half, despite twice losing fumbles deep in Southwest territory.

Running back Brandon Bisceglia (25-120) carried 19 times for 96 yards in the second half, and quarterback Will Bowman (9-12 passing, 82 yards, 1 TD) threw for 71 yards in the second half when he was 6 of 6.

Catholic's only offensive touchdown, a 25-yard pass from Bowman to Hank Hatfield, came on third and 15 with 5:40 to play.

Before that touchdown, Catholic scored on two Paul Owens field goals -- from 36 and 21 yards -- and a 4-yard punt return by Norris Camp.

Southwest was in punt formation from its 15 when the snap got past punter Markel Cartwright, who tried to avoid Catholic rushers.

He got off the kick, but it was low to the ground and straight at Camp, who walked into the end zone with 9:19 to play in the third quarter.

Owens' extra point made it 10-6 Catholic, but nothing came easy for the Rockets against a determined Southwest team.

"They came out and competed," Coach Daryl Patton said of the Gryphons, who have been beset by covid-19 issues and injuries in their first season. "We have a lot of young guys out there playing. We've got to clean it up and get better."

Southwest outgained Catholic in the first half, and scored the game's only offensive touchdown of the first half, a 15-yard pass to Josh Brown from Cartwright with 4 seconds to play before halftime.

It was Cartwright's first game appearance since the season opener when he suffered a hand injury. He passed for more than 100 yards in the first half and proved elusive at times as a scrambler.

Patton said he and his staff reminded the players at halftime that there were two quarters to go, but he had to admit it was nice having the lead.

"It's good," Patton said."It's better than not having the lead, I promise you."

Patton said he may have gotten caught up in the moment, too, calling for an onside kick to start the second half.

Catholic recovered, drove to the Southwest 25 before Jason Stith fumbled trying to gain extra yardage with 10:58 to play in the third quarter.

Catholic's defense forced a punt, the one Cartwright tried picking up and kicking at the same time.

"Field position was horrible all night," Patton said. "We probably shouldn't have onside kicked it there. We're in a game. First time we're in a game. Let's take a chance. It didn't turn our way."

Southwest held Catholic out of the end zone late in the third quarter when senior linebacker Justin Randall stuffed Bisceglia on third and goal from the 2, forcing a 21-yard field goal by Owens to make it 13-6 with 1:35 to play in the third quarter.

Catholic didn't get any breathing room until Bowman's touchdown pass to Hatfield on a third and 15 play from the Southwest 25.

One area Catholic dominated was special teams, twice returning punts inside the Southwest 41, and twice making field goals after being stopped short of a touchdowns.