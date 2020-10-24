SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49, ELKINS 28

ELKINS -- Eli Wisdom scored on touchdown runs of 48 and 55 yards in the third quarter to spark Shiloh Christian (7-1, 5-0 4A-1) to a comeback victory over Elkins (6-1, 3-1 4A-1).

Cam Wiedemann added touchdown runs of 25, 7 and 42 yards in the second half for the Saints, who trailed 21-7 at halftime.

Shiloh Christian outscored Elkins 42-7 in the second half.

Kain Johnson had three touchdown runs for Elkins before Shiloh Christian finally scored on a 16-yard pass from Wisdom to Cooper Hutchinson with five seconds left before halftime.

The Saints scored three quick touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 28-21 lead.