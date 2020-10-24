Springdale foundation honors 2020 Cornerstone Award recipients

Jim Rollins, superintendent for Springdale Public Schools, holds his granddaughter Adalynn Rollins, 2, as he is greeted by teachers, faculty and well wishers, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, following his last school board meeting in Springdale. Rollins had served as the superintendent for Springdale Public Schools for the last 38 years and has accepted the position as the President of the Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/200610Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- Longtime supporters of the School District have been named recipients of the 2020 Cornerstone Awards.

The 10th annual event by the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation was Thursday evening at the Springdale High School Performing Arts Center.

Former Superintendent Jim Rollins received the retiree award; Don and Carol Lynn Gibson were honored with the alumni award; and Adrian Luttrell received the patron award.

"The building block that you start with when you construct any building is your cornerstone. It's the most important piece you lay," said Chris Stecklein, the foundation's executive director. "We call these people cornerstones. It's what they've done in our community that the future generations of success have been built upon."

The patron award honors Luttrell, 81, as someone who's not a native of Springdale, but has committed to the continued enrichment and excellence of the community and its schools, according to a Thursday news release by the foundation.

"Adrian served on the School Board for 20 some years," Stecklein said. "In addition to that, he has served on multiple boards, nonprofit boards across the community and raised countless millions of dollars for the nonprofit sector."

Don and Carol Lynn Gibson are alumni who represent exemplary images of the district and have used their education to enhance the community, according to the release. The couple have been married for 49 years and met while attending Springdale schools, Stecklein said.

Don Gibson, 73, has served in leadership positions with at least 18 community organizations, including the city Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, United Way and the city Water and Sewer Commission, Stecklein said.

Carol Lynn Gibson, 72, has been by her husband's side throughout his service to the community, he said.

"What she's done has been more behind the scenes," Stecklein said. "He's kind of been out front, and she's been the structure and the support behind him."

Rollins, 73, was recognized as a former district employee of 38 years who devoted himself to making a substantive, positive impact on students and peers during his tenure, according to the release.

Rollins stepped down as the district's superintendent in June and has been the president of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale since July.

The district grew to be the largest in the state under Rollins' watch, Stecklein said, noting the district has 32 schools with about 23,000 students.

Rollins has always believed all students have a right to the best education possible, Stecklein said.

"Education has to be personal for every kid, and it has to address every kid where they are," he said.

Rollins said receiving the award was an honor of a lifetime.

"I love the Springdale School District, its great staff and the body of work the Springdale team has produced over time," he said. "The team's commitment to teach all students -- all means all -- to high levels of learning is what has made Springdale schools a school district of excellence."

The award ceremony also serves as the foundation's largest annual fundraiser, the release said.

More than $15,000 was raised Thursday primarily through ticket sales to 125 people who attended in-person and online to support the foundation's mission to fund college and vocational scholarships and classroom innovation grants, Stecklein said. Tickets cost $100, he said.

The foundation has awarded 459 scholarships amounting to about $602,000 and more than 200 classroom innovation grants totaling about $575,000 since its inception 10 years ago, he said.

An example of a classroom innovation grant includes buying ukuleles for a class of Marshallese students at Monitor Elementary in May, Stecklein said.

"It's a way to bring that culture into the building," he said. "They can bring that Marshallese culture and blend it with their American culture, and it just makes for a good time."