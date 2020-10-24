Sections
STAR CITY 35, HELENA-WEST HELENA 0

Today at 2:06 a.m.

STAR CITY -- Four different Star City (3-3, 1-2 4A-8) players scored in a shutout victory over Helena West-Helena (0-7, 0-5).

Javeon Turner rushed for two touchdowns and Cole Branson ran for another. Quarterback Noah Noble tossed a touchdown pass to Mason Taylor and added another on the ground.

