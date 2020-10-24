State adds 1,183 new coronavirus cases, reports 15 additional deaths

Arkansas’ count of coronavirus cases rose Saturday by 1,183, continuing a four-day streak of new daily cases totaling more than 1,000, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"Only a very few of those were in correctional facilities — just 15," said state epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha. "It's really a continued indication of widespread transmission of the virus in the community. It's something that we've been seeing for some weeks now. It's concerning because the daily numbers are consistently high, and they are gradually getting higher."

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Health Department, rose by 15. Arkansas has now linked 1,797 deaths to the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the state in March.

Including Saturday's numbers, the state has added 7,033 new covid-19 cases over a seven-day period.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 fell by five, to 619, with 242 in intensive care.

Those patients included 97 who were on ventilators, down from 95 a day earlier. There have been 808 total covid-19 patients on the state who required ventilator use since the pandemic began.

The number of Arkansans who have ever been hospitalized for coronavirus rose by 29, to 6,707.

The increase in cases included 874 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 309 were “probable” cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state’s cumulative case count rose to 105,318. That number includes 98,213 confirmed cases and 7,105 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose Saturday by 406, to 9,535.