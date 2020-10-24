Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

STUTTGART 28, MILLS 0

Today at 2:05 a.m.

STUTTGART 28, MILLS 0

STUTTGART -- Pate Kleinbeck threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Ricebirds (7-0, 5-0 4A-2) cruised past Mills (2-6, 1-4).

Cedric Hawkins broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring and was followed by a 4-yard score by Jaden Strange.

In the second quarter, Kleinbeck connected with Arlie Lee for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Kleinbeck added a 41-yard score in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT