STUTTGART 28, MILLS 0

STUTTGART -- Pate Kleinbeck threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Ricebirds (7-0, 5-0 4A-2) cruised past Mills (2-6, 1-4).

Cedric Hawkins broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring and was followed by a 4-yard score by Jaden Strange.

In the second quarter, Kleinbeck connected with Arlie Lee for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Kleinbeck added a 41-yard score in the fourth quarter.