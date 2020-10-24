STUTTGART 28, MILLS 0
STUTTGART -- Pate Kleinbeck threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Ricebirds (7-0, 5-0 4A-2) cruised past Mills (2-6, 1-4).
Cedric Hawkins broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring and was followed by a 4-yard score by Jaden Strange.
In the second quarter, Kleinbeck connected with Arlie Lee for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Kleinbeck added a 41-yard score in the fourth quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.