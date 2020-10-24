TRUMANN 13, BLYTHEVILLE 12
TRUMANN -- Junior Rian King scored a 6-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in fourth quarter to propel Trumann (4-4, 2-3 4A-4) past Blytheville (3-3, 1-1).
King also scored the Wildcats' other touchdown, a 4-yard run in the first quarter.
Junior Jeremiah Northern and senior Kylen Wells each had rushing touchdowns for Blytheville.
