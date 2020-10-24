Turkey confirms anti-aircraft tests

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president Friday confirmed the country tested its Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, despite objections from the United States.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had every right to test its equipment. “They were tested, they’re being tested,” he announced.

“America’s stance is absolutely not binding for us,” he said. “We aren’t going to ask America.”

Washington has strongly objected to NATO member Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system and suspended Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program, saying the S-400s are a threat to the stealth fighter jets and wouldn’t be operable with NATO systems.

It has also warned Ankara that it risks U.S. sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if the S-400 system is activated.

Ankara insists it was forced to purchase the Russian system after Washington refused to sell the Patriot system. It also argues that it’s Ankara’s sovereign right to buy the system it wants.