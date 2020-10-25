Cabot library sees success with virtual classes

Kirsten Seidel, the young-adult/adult-services librarian for the Cabot Public Library, prepares to record one of her Painting With a Librarian programs for the library. The class is offered each month, with the next class scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

— Being an artist didn’t come naturally to Kirsten Seidel, so each month, she and Angela Arnold at the Cabot Public Library watch a lot of YouTube tutorial videos for inspiration and to learn various techniques for their monthly Painting With a Librarian class.

“Then we, in-turn, teach [what we learn] to our patrons,” said Seidel, the young-adult/adult-services librarian at the Cabot branch. “For the most part, we keep it to acrylic paint — that’s what we primarily do, but we do add different techniques.

“Last month, we used bubble wrap, and the month before, we did some stuff with tin foil. But the main medium stays the same.”

The Painting With a Librarian program began in 2017, but in August, the class was switched to a virtual program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each month, patrons can register for the class through the library’s website, and Seidel emails the Zoom link to them. They can also pick up the required materials at the library,

909 W. Main St. in Cabot. She said she has about eight people sign up each month.

The next class is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. For those who can’t attend the class live, Seidel said, she records the class, then sends the video in an email to those who signed up. She said the class has been going well, even through it is a different format.

“If they attend live, they are able to communicate though the video or chat function on Zoom, and we are able to adjust our questions that way,” Seidel said. “Angela assists me with the program each month, and if I miss any steps, she is able to correct me and get me back on track.

“After doing it since 2017, I have kind of gotten a knack for it. But whenever I do my first painting, there are some hiccups, but it allows me to explain to our patrons what not to do with their paintings.”

As of Oct. 14, the Cabot Public Library is open for inside browsing experience on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There is an attendance cap currently, and patrons can either come to the door or call ahead to set up an appointment time. The library is closed to the public for cleaning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is curbside service for those who aren’t comfortable coming into the building. For more information on the library, visit www.lonokecountylibrary.org or call (855) 572-6657.

Seidel has been with the Cabot Public Library for almost five years. She said the idea for the painting class came up a couple of years ago after she attended a group share meeting about various programming ideas. She said there was a lot of interest in doing a painting class, and it has just grown from there.

“I do a lot of different crafting for our teen programs that we offer — it is fun to get creative,” Seidel said. “Right now, we don’t have any in-person programs, but we do offer teen and adult programs, and it is always enjoyable trying to put those together. … I definitely enjoy doing it.”

Kathleen Ashmore, the branch manager for the Cabot Public Library and assistant director for the Lonoke County Library System, said Seidel began working at the Cabot Public Library in January 2016 as the Children’s Library assistant, helping the children’s librarian with story times, day cares and children’s programming. Ashmore said that since Seidel became the young-adult/adult-services librarian in 2017, there have been increases in all teen and adult programming, as well as a growing attendance for the activities.

“Since COVID-19 shut down the in-person programming here at the library, Kirsten has performed more than 70 Zoom programming sessions,” Ashmore said. “All programs are advertised through Facebook and event listings.

“Kirsten prefers creating programs through amplifying patron ideas and creative ideas through books and online sources, as well as ideas learned through librarian networks and professional development.”

Ashmore said Seidel is also in charge of purchasing and maintaining the teen collection for the Cabot Public Library.

“Kirsten has worked to create a well-rounded collection for the Cabot teens that includes something for everybody,” Ashmore said. “She puts a high emphasis on patron input for her programming and collection.”

Seidel was recently a presenter at the online professional-development emporium through the Arkansas State Library. Her programs have been featured in a professional reference book for programming librarians published through the American Library Association.

Seidel moved to Cabot from the country of England in 2002, when she was 13 years old. She has two degrees, one in theater and another in elementary education.

“For me, personally, I wasn’t great as a teacher, so I made a shift into the library,” Seidel said. “It was the perfect blend of drama, theater and creativity, and also learning experiences.

“I also have a passion for reading, so getting to read a lot of books and share recommendations to readers is a perfect fit.

“I guess it kind of found me; it wasn’t anything I had planned. It just worked out the right way.”