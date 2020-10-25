State's death toll from covid-19 tops 1,800 as 797 new cases reported

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Health officials reported 797 new confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 in Arkansas on Sunday.

Fifteen additional reported coronavirus deaths raised the count in the state to 1,812.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was down from Saturday's single-day total of 1,183 and Friday's 1,337.

"Our cases decreased yesterday, as is typically the trend over the weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. "While we may want to relax, it’s critical that we continue to be disciplined as cases continue to rise nationally."

Results from 8,888 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were reported on Saturday, as well as results from 561 of the less-sensitive antigen tests.

The number of confirmed and probable active cases in the state rose by 231 for a total of 9,766. Sunday marked the third consecutive day of record numbers of active cases, and the third consecutive day of more than 9,000 active cases.



Hospitalizations rose by 14, to 633, and the number of patients on a ventilator fell by two, to 95.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 667 were classified as confirmed. The remaining 130 were classified as probable.

Forty-nine of the new confirmed cases reported on Sunday were in correctional facilities, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's daily case report.

Craighead County led in newly reported confirmed and probable cases, with 60. It was followed by Pulaski County's 55 newly reported confirmed and probable cases, and Washington County's 42.