High school football rankings

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 2:29 a.m.

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) Bryant7A-Central7-0

COMMENT Hornets handle Cabot with QB Austin Ledbetter leading way

2.) North Little Rock7A-Central7-0

COMMENT Business trip to Fort Smith Northside ended with blowout

3.) Bentonville7A-West8-0

COMMENT Tigers put up 74 against improved Rogers team

4.) Greenwood6A-West8-0

COMMENT Bulldogs avenge 2019 loss to Benton

5.) Conway7A-Central5-2

COMMENT Wampus Cats latest Arkansas team to beat a Tennessee team

6.) Pulaski Academy5A-Central8-0

COMMENT Bruins dominate rival Little Rock Christian to take control of 5A-Central

7.) Springdale Har-Ber7A-West4-4

COMMENT Tough nonconference schedule worth it for Wildcats

8.) Lake Hamilton6A-West7-0

COMMENT Wolves face tough tests next two weeks in Benton and Greenwood

9.) Benton6A-West5-3

COMMENT Panthers fall at Greenwood, must regroup for Lake Hamilton

10.) Wynne5A-East8-0

COMMENT A shutout for Yellowjackets on Friday at Paragould

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

  1. Bryant 7A-Central 7-0

  2. N. Little Rock 7A-Central 7-0

  3. Bentonville 7A-West 8-0

  4. Conway 7A-Central 5-2

  5. Spr. Har-Ber 7A-West 4-4

  6. Cabot 7A-Central 5-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

  1. Greenwood 6A-West 8-0

  2. Lake Hamilton 7-0

  3. Benton 6A-West 5-3

  4. LR Parkview 6A-West 5-1

  5. Jonesboro 6A-East 5-2

  6. Sylvan Hills 6A-East 5-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

  1. Pul. Academy 5A-Central 8-0

  2. Wynne 5A-East 8-0

  3. Harrison 5A-West 7-1

  4. LR Christian 5A-Central 5-2

  5. Texarkana 5A-South 4-0

  6. Watson Chapel 5A-Central 5-2

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

  1. Shiloh Christian 4A-1 7-1

  2. Nashville 4A-7 5-2

  3. Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 5-3

  4. Rivercrest 4A-3 7-0

  5. Stuttgart 4A-2 7-0

  6. Arkadelphia 4A-7 5-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

  1. Harding Acad. 3A-2 5-1

  2. Prescott 3A-5 6-0

  3. Newport 3A-2 8-0

  4. Hoxie 3A-3 7-0

  5. Booneville 3A-4 6-2

  6. McGehee 3A-6 6-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

  1. Fordyce 2A-8 8-0

  2. Gurdon 2A-5 6-1

  3. Des Arc 2A-6 8-0

  4. Junction City 2A-8 4-2

  5. Bigelow 2A-4 8-0

  6. Clarendon 2A-6 5-1

