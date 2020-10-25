High school football rankings

Overall top 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.) Bryant7A-Central7-0
COMMENT Hornets handle Cabot with QB Austin Ledbetter leading way
2.) North Little Rock7A-Central7-0
COMMENT Business trip to Fort Smith Northside ended with blowout
3.) Bentonville7A-West8-0
COMMENT Tigers put up 74 against improved Rogers team
4.) Greenwood6A-West8-0
COMMENT Bulldogs avenge 2019 loss to Benton
5.) Conway7A-Central5-2
COMMENT Wampus Cats latest Arkansas team to beat a Tennessee team
6.) Pulaski Academy5A-Central8-0
COMMENT Bruins dominate rival Little Rock Christian to take control of 5A-Central
7.) Springdale Har-Ber7A-West4-4
COMMENT Tough nonconference schedule worth it for Wildcats
8.) Lake Hamilton6A-West7-0
COMMENT Wolves face tough tests next two weeks in Benton and Greenwood
9.) Benton6A-West5-3
COMMENT Panthers fall at Greenwood, must regroup for Lake Hamilton
10.) Wynne5A-East8-0
COMMENT A shutout for Yellowjackets on Friday at Paragould
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Bryant 7A-Central 7-0
N. Little Rock 7A-Central 7-0
Bentonville 7A-West 8-0
Conway 7A-Central 5-2
Spr. Har-Ber 7A-West 4-4
Cabot 7A-Central 5-2
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Greenwood 6A-West 8-0
Lake Hamilton 7-0
Benton 6A-West 5-3
LR Parkview 6A-West 5-1
Jonesboro 6A-East 5-2
Sylvan Hills 6A-East 5-3
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Pul. Academy 5A-Central 8-0
Wynne 5A-East 8-0
Harrison 5A-West 7-1
LR Christian 5A-Central 5-2
Texarkana 5A-South 4-0
Watson Chapel 5A-Central 5-2
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Shiloh Christian 4A-1 7-1
Nashville 4A-7 5-2
Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 5-3
Rivercrest 4A-3 7-0
Stuttgart 4A-2 7-0
Arkadelphia 4A-7 5-0
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Harding Acad. 3A-2 5-1
Prescott 3A-5 6-0
Newport 3A-2 8-0
Hoxie 3A-3 7-0
Booneville 3A-4 6-2
McGehee 3A-6 6-0
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Fordyce 2A-8 8-0
Gurdon 2A-5 6-1
Des Arc 2A-6 8-0
Junction City 2A-8 4-2
Bigelow 2A-4 8-0
Clarendon 2A-6 5-1