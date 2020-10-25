High school football rankings

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) Bryant7A-Central7-0

COMMENT Hornets handle Cabot with QB Austin Ledbetter leading way

2.) North Little Rock7A-Central7-0

COMMENT Business trip to Fort Smith Northside ended with blowout

3.) Bentonville7A-West8-0

COMMENT Tigers put up 74 against improved Rogers team

4.) Greenwood6A-West8-0

COMMENT Bulldogs avenge 2019 loss to Benton

5.) Conway7A-Central5-2

COMMENT Wampus Cats latest Arkansas team to beat a Tennessee team

6.) Pulaski Academy5A-Central8-0

COMMENT Bruins dominate rival Little Rock Christian to take control of 5A-Central

7.) Springdale Har-Ber7A-West4-4

COMMENT Tough nonconference schedule worth it for Wildcats

8.) Lake Hamilton6A-West7-0

COMMENT Wolves face tough tests next two weeks in Benton and Greenwood

9.) Benton6A-West5-3

COMMENT Panthers fall at Greenwood, must regroup for Lake Hamilton

10.) Wynne5A-East8-0

COMMENT A shutout for Yellowjackets on Friday at Paragould

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Bryant 7A-Central 7-0 N. Little Rock 7A-Central 7-0 Bentonville 7A-West 8-0 Conway 7A-Central 5-2 Spr. Har-Ber 7A-West 4-4 Cabot 7A-Central 5-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Greenwood 6A-West 8-0 Lake Hamilton 7-0 Benton 6A-West 5-3 LR Parkview 6A-West 5-1 Jonesboro 6A-East 5-2 Sylvan Hills 6A-East 5-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Pul. Academy 5A-Central 8-0 Wynne 5A-East 8-0 Harrison 5A-West 7-1 LR Christian 5A-Central 5-2 Texarkana 5A-South 4-0 Watson Chapel 5A-Central 5-2

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Shiloh Christian 4A-1 7-1 Nashville 4A-7 5-2 Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 5-3 Rivercrest 4A-3 7-0 Stuttgart 4A-2 7-0 Arkadelphia 4A-7 5-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Harding Acad. 3A-2 5-1 Prescott 3A-5 6-0 Newport 3A-2 8-0 Hoxie 3A-3 7-0 Booneville 3A-4 6-2 McGehee 3A-6 6-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.