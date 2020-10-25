Incorporations

Benton County
Path Funding LLC, Jason McDonald, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
M&M's Roadside Relics LLC, Matthew Eugene Earely, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Blue Express Enterprises LLC, Monte Blue, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Elevated Green LLC, Evangeline Lynn Clauss, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Affinity Clean LLC, Maggin Rochelle Sandefur, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
The Liashen Gardens LLC, Jennifer D. Dugan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Scott McClain Photography LLC, Scott E. McClain, 606 S.E. Hendrix St., Bentonville
BMS Express LLC, Amanda May Maxwell, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Disabled Nurses Association, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Orion PTCOA LLC, W. Brock Martin, 325 N.W. A St., Bentonville
Line Dry LLC, Shelby Morgan Hulett, 1939 S. Stone Manor, Unit B 1939, Rogers
Orion Austell LLC, W. Brock Martin, 325 N.W. A St., Bentonville
NWAR CM Consulting LLC, Diana M. Oberlander, 16 S. Kirby Drive, Bella Vista
Healthy Church Life Inc., Gary L. Wheat, 618 E. Rush Road, Siloam Springs
Bockelman Counseling LLC, Mallory Leigh Bockelman, 6405 S. 37th St., Rogers
Hu5Tle N Grind LLC, Lionel Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Adrienne Murphy Photography LLC, Adrienne Murphy, 3 Brierton Circle, Bella Vista
TJR Construction & Maintenance LLC, Thomas Joseph Reese, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Sanders & Sons Trucking LLC, Lee Anthony Sanders Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
ZBM Solutions LLC, Jermaine Ladell Brown, 13742 Apple Lane, Rogers
Ace Of Spades Transport LLC, Richard D. Webb, 1330 Forest Drive, Centerton
K Kirk Productions LLC, Kylar Kirkland, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Kevlar Express LLC, Kevin Lefelar, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bville Trailhouse LLC, David Fish, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Wags to Riches Mobile Pet Salon LLC, Eric McGee, 307 Sunset Ridge Ave., Cave Springs
Moonlight Boutique LLC, Lizbeth Gonzalez, 902 W. Laura St., Rogers
CND Transportation Inc., Crystalline Lockhart, 901 S.E. Falcon Lane, No. 11, Bentonville
Keep It Moving Automotive LLC, Victorio Stevens, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Alvarez Legacy LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers
Jellison Holdings LLC, Jared Ellison, 260 Brown Road, Cave Springs
East Downtown Investments LLC, Daniel W. Clement, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Alvarez Shield LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers
Blueprint Trading Co. LLC, Jeremiah Crider, 415 N.W. Fifth St., Bentonville
Beaver Trimmers Tree Service LLC, Joseph Anady, 9941 Arkansas 72 East, Bentonville
Trap Kaytoure LLC, Dakayla Hill, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Lincoln & Grey LLC, Jordin Collier, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Muscovy Farms LLC, Travis Desisso, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
KB's Garage LLC, Caleb Wayne Patterson, 22856 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry
Koko's Kollection LLC, Carolyn Denny, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Prolific Profit LLC, Jordan McMillon, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
NWA Sub Brothers LLC, Zachary Morgan, 980 Silver Maple St., Centerton
Visionary Logistics LLC, John David Petersen Sr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Merseyside Homes LLC, Steven Joseph Simmons II, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
The Meatin' Place BBQ LLC, Roger Lee Bush, 108 Deer Ridge Road N.E., Gravette
RBCV Consulting LLC, Clarence Vaughn III, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Thread Slingers NWA LLC, Julie Ann Roach, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bitwizer LLC, Thomas Pedersen, 6106 W. Valley Forge Drive, Rogers
Rail 19 Decor LLC, Jebediah Turner, 511 N.E. Green Creek Road, Bentonville
Rapid Results Bentonville, Shannon Corbett, Md, PLLC, Shannon Corbett, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Mountain View Investments LLC, R. Gunner Delay II, 3003 S.W. Garrison Lane, Bentonville
North of Tiger Redevelopment LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Acor Granite LLC, Shannon Miller, 1423 Persimmon St., Centerton
Unitlab LLC, Rafael Ottman, 1808 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Time Steward LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Alvarez Fleet LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers
Alvarez Sanitize LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers
B.A. Murph PLLC, Kyle Fugett D.V.M., 205 S. 20th St., Rogers
K Hop Rentz LLC, Kevin Eugene Hopkins, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rogue Ventures LLC, Joshua Lovell, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Salix Group LLC, James B. Umphres Jr., 505 Cornell St., Bentonville
Pinnacle Real Estate Development Partners LLC, Breck H. Kelley, 6300 Northgate Road, Rogers
Heart & Soul Yoga Studio LLC, Danile Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Meyer Property Services LLC, Cory Anthony Meyer, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Conley Fitness LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Ravine Vending LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Cary Supply LLC, Ryan Kingrey, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mayer Holdings LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Julo Real Estate LLC, Kayleigh C. Haber, 501 S.W. 11th St., Unit C, Bentonville
Dunfee Farms LLC, Annette Dunfee, 13693 N. Mount Pleasant Road, Gravette
Arbirate LLC, John D. Russell, 1003 E. Dyke Road, Rogers
802 NW B St LLC, Grant McKay, 1105 S.W. Amesbury Place, Bentonville
Grindstone Exteriors LLC, Deborah Ann Sage, 14000 Aspen Ridge, Rogers
Daw-Skw Foundation, David Brian Washburn, 1104 Northwest Angel Falls Road, Bentonville
Taco's El Rincon Inc., Erick Angel Hernandez, 309 N. Oak St., Lowell
Entegrity Solar 2020 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Rosser Charities, Kelli J. Rosser, 415 Lee Town Drive, Pea Ridge
Nexus ICO LLC, Geri Smoll, 2606 Walker St., Bentonville
West Aroma Co. LLC, Charles Chew, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Designer Lifestyle LLC, Vereden Connor, 430 Sorrento Drive, Centerton
Claudia World Products LLC, Claudia Starr , 1041 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville
LSMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
ATGMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
GNSMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
AMGMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
REMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
JHMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Marva & Edward Gift Shop LLC, Miranda Joyce Lairry, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Chaingangempire LLC, Colten Rashad McKissack, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Branjan LLC, Brandon David Long, 3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville
NWA Porta Potty LLC, Clayton Borengasser, 6112 S. 39th Place, Rogers
Sips Drive Thru Coffee Inc., Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Kawaii Boba House LR LLC, Zhen (Paul) Lei Cao, 1116 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 171, Bentonville
Barrett Design Group LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Dr. Global Solutions LLC, Delery N. Robi, 2323 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Mr. Home- Improvement LLC, Jose Gates, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bayo Enterprise LLC, Yohai Daniel Brahiahou Chiche, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Phoenix Life Management LLC, Amanda Peeler, 1 Sawtry Lane, Bella Vista
EDP 300 Enterprises LLC, Kaleb Plank, 1404 S.E. P St., Bentonville
Amazing Logistics LLC, Jonathon Bryant, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Harmony Coaching & Consulting LLC, Kayleigh C. Haber, 501 S.W. 11th St., Unit C, Bentonville
Sacred Hollow Farm LLC, Caleb Schoeppe, 3830 Arkansas 264 East, Lowell
Renegade Retail LLC, Christopher G. Harbaugh, 509 Coachlight Drive, Bentonville
Carroll County
Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Association, , 4052 E. Van Buren, Suite D, Eureka Springs
Treelaxing Vacations LLC, Tana Joy Van Cleave, 56 Country Club Drive, Holiday Island
October Sun LLC, Lisa Marie McElwee, 2 Kirk St., Eureka Springs
Madison County
AW Dirt Work LLC, Adrian West, 303 Madison 8593, Huntsville
CC's Jumpstart Athletics LLC, Jessica L. Parsons, 628 Madison 7320, Huntsville
Prairie Lane LLC, Anna V. Qualls , 172 Madison 8110, Hindsville
Washington County
Meadow Lane Properties LLC, Marcus Burns, 425 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork
Miss Pat's Kitchen LLC, Rico Frazier, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Vin-18 Sfc Fluidics LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville
Vin-19 Zebra Analytix LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville
Society Salon NWA LLC, Elizabeth Hulse, 17134 Lena Lane, Fayetteville
KSS Hotels LLC, Scott Hall, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville
McKinley Transportation LLC, Mason McKinley Greening, 401 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove
KSS Hospitality Management LLC, Scott Hall, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville
Tressler & Vanderheiden Properties LLC, Roseanna Marie Tressler, 222 E. Dunbar Lane, Suite 11-214, Fayetteville
BSGA Cross LLC, Benjamin Cross, 700 S.W. Glenfield Drive, Canehill
Kelley Home & Land Co. LLC, Thomas Alan Kelley, 11437 S. Wedington Blacktop Road, Lincoln
Waylon Enterprises LLC, Benjamin Bolt, 3899 N. Sassafras Hill Road, Fayetteville
Hair by Justice LLC, Justice Rakel Barnes, 2474 W. Newport Drive, Apt 11, Fayetteville
Bear Trail Properties LLC, Kristin Jones, 2376 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Fayetteville
Ozark Capital Management LLC, Andrew Thompson, 6005 Francis Fair Parkway, Springdale
A2E - AR Investment Holdings LLC, Tien Le, 3675 Butterfly Ave., Springdale
Oakstreet Girls LLC, Kinder Patton, 3899 N. Sassafras Hill Road, Fayetteville
Full Sail Management Group LLC, David G. Toothaker, 570 Sonoma Circle, Fayetteville
A K Security Solution LLC, Cloretta Brown, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Warr Enterprises LLC, Bryant Warr, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Evergreen Business & Accounting Services LLC, Kimberly M. Schluterman, 4678 W. Constitution Drive, Fayetteville
Sterling Cooper Properties LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
24th Street Fund LLC, Mark Risk, 380 W. 24th St., Fayetteville
8000 Frazier Pike Holdings LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Anchor Wellness Services LLC, Kade Curry, 4339 Kings Place, Springdale
Swaggy Bin LLC, Alicia Nelson, 113 Cynthia Ave., Farmington
Push Fitness LLC, K.C. Dupps Tucker, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
O'Connell Realty LLC, Michael Williams, 707 W. Meadow Ave., Springdale
Courtz Limited LLC, April Dawn Lehman, 499 S.E. Miami Loop, Apt. 1, Fayetteville
Whiskers Rescue Inc., Robyn Hill-Reed, 1696 Liberty Ave., Springdale
Arkansas Track Alliance LLC, Harold S. Bemis Jr., 409 N. Fox Hunter Road, Fayetteville
Triple C Creations LLC, Jayson Krisell, 18255 Columbine Road, Fayetteville
Coronavirus Busters Foggers LLC, Jessica Farris, 1233 N. Boxley Ave., Fayetteville
Double J Construction & Landscape LLC, Jerry Donald Ryder Stafford, 3171 Silver Bell Terrace, Springdale
SBT Properties LLC, Brian Patrick Hash, 1945 E. Applebury Drive, Fayetteville
Two Duck Duke LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Big Guy LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Rice Chex LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
L&C Sawmill LLC, Candice Russell, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
G&V Transportation LLC, Gonzalo Martinez, 1670 S. Pleasant St., Unit A106, Springdale
Bam Bam Studios LLC, Samuel Harrison, 1525 W. Deane St., Fayetteville
Rivercrest Orchard LLC, Timothea Nicole McGarrah, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville
Living Enso LLC, Cody Alexander Lucas, 1572 N. Dawn Drive, Fayetteville
KMS TUL WHS LLC, Rob Kimbel, 1936 E. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
DNF Holdings LLC, Danielle Freeman, 228 S. 40th St., Springdale
The Art of Destiny Publications LLC, Alexus Moore, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Farm Beach LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Acofig Online Affiliate Marketing LLC, Vilma Veronica Figueroa, 202 Annie Laurie Ave., Springdale
Sisco Realty LLC, Michael Sisco, 4746 W. Canyon Run Drive, Fayetteville
Decade Investments LLC, Jake Keen, 814 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
Showtime Construction LLC, Jenna Leann Stapp, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Eight Circle Studio LLC, Diane Hagerty, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville
Frampton Holdings LLC, Scott E. Franklin, 1623 W. Maple St., Fayetteville.