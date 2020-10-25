Incorporations

Benton County

Path Funding LLC, Jason McDonald, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

M&M's Roadside Relics LLC, Matthew Eugene Earely, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Blue Express Enterprises LLC, Monte Blue, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Elevated Green LLC, Evangeline Lynn Clauss, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Affinity Clean LLC, Maggin Rochelle Sandefur, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

The Liashen Gardens LLC, Jennifer D. Dugan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Scott McClain Photography LLC, Scott E. McClain, 606 S.E. Hendrix St., Bentonville

BMS Express LLC, Amanda May Maxwell, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Disabled Nurses Association, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Orion PTCOA LLC, W. Brock Martin, 325 N.W. A St., Bentonville

Line Dry LLC, Shelby Morgan Hulett, 1939 S. Stone Manor, Unit B 1939, Rogers

Orion Austell LLC, W. Brock Martin, 325 N.W. A St., Bentonville

NWAR CM Consulting LLC, Diana M. Oberlander, 16 S. Kirby Drive, Bella Vista

Healthy Church Life Inc., Gary L. Wheat, 618 E. Rush Road, Siloam Springs

Bockelman Counseling LLC, Mallory Leigh Bockelman, 6405 S. 37th St., Rogers

Hu5Tle N Grind LLC, Lionel Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Adrienne Murphy Photography LLC, Adrienne Murphy, 3 Brierton Circle, Bella Vista

TJR Construction & Maintenance LLC, Thomas Joseph Reese, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Sanders & Sons Trucking LLC, Lee Anthony Sanders Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

ZBM Solutions LLC, Jermaine Ladell Brown, 13742 Apple Lane, Rogers

Ace Of Spades Transport LLC, Richard D. Webb, 1330 Forest Drive, Centerton

K Kirk Productions LLC, Kylar Kirkland, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Kevlar Express LLC, Kevin Lefelar, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bville Trailhouse LLC, David Fish, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Wags to Riches Mobile Pet Salon LLC, Eric McGee, 307 Sunset Ridge Ave., Cave Springs

Moonlight Boutique LLC, Lizbeth Gonzalez, 902 W. Laura St., Rogers

CND Transportation Inc., Crystalline Lockhart, 901 S.E. Falcon Lane, No. 11, Bentonville

Keep It Moving Automotive LLC, Victorio Stevens, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Alvarez Legacy LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers

Jellison Holdings LLC, Jared Ellison, 260 Brown Road, Cave Springs

East Downtown Investments LLC, Daniel W. Clement, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Alvarez Shield LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers

Blueprint Trading Co. LLC, Jeremiah Crider, 415 N.W. Fifth St., Bentonville

Beaver Trimmers Tree Service LLC, Joseph Anady, 9941 Arkansas 72 East, Bentonville

Trap Kaytoure LLC, Dakayla Hill, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Lincoln & Grey LLC, Jordin Collier, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Muscovy Farms LLC, Travis Desisso, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

KB's Garage LLC, Caleb Wayne Patterson, 22856 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Koko's Kollection LLC, Carolyn Denny, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Prolific Profit LLC, Jordan McMillon, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

NWA Sub Brothers LLC, Zachary Morgan, 980 Silver Maple St., Centerton

Visionary Logistics LLC, John David Petersen Sr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Merseyside Homes LLC, Steven Joseph Simmons II, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

The Meatin' Place BBQ LLC, Roger Lee Bush, 108 Deer Ridge Road N.E., Gravette

RBCV Consulting LLC, Clarence Vaughn III, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Thread Slingers NWA LLC, Julie Ann Roach, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bitwizer LLC, Thomas Pedersen, 6106 W. Valley Forge Drive, Rogers

Rail 19 Decor LLC, Jebediah Turner, 511 N.E. Green Creek Road, Bentonville

Rapid Results Bentonville, Shannon Corbett, Md, PLLC, Shannon Corbett, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Mountain View Investments LLC, R. Gunner Delay II, 3003 S.W. Garrison Lane, Bentonville

North of Tiger Redevelopment LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Acor Granite LLC, Shannon Miller, 1423 Persimmon St., Centerton

Unitlab LLC, Rafael Ottman, 1808 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Time Steward LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Alvarez Fleet LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers

Alvarez Sanitize LLC, Luis F. Alvarez, 1851 S. 11th Place, Rogers

B.A. Murph PLLC, Kyle Fugett D.V.M., 205 S. 20th St., Rogers

K Hop Rentz LLC, Kevin Eugene Hopkins, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rogue Ventures LLC, Joshua Lovell, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Salix Group LLC, James B. Umphres Jr., 505 Cornell St., Bentonville

Pinnacle Real Estate Development Partners LLC, Breck H. Kelley, 6300 Northgate Road, Rogers

Heart & Soul Yoga Studio LLC, Danile Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Meyer Property Services LLC, Cory Anthony Meyer, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Conley Fitness LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Ravine Vending LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Cary Supply LLC, Ryan Kingrey, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mayer Holdings LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Julo Real Estate LLC, Kayleigh C. Haber, 501 S.W. 11th St., Unit C, Bentonville

Dunfee Farms LLC, Annette Dunfee, 13693 N. Mount Pleasant Road, Gravette

Arbirate LLC, John D. Russell, 1003 E. Dyke Road, Rogers

802 NW B St LLC, Grant McKay, 1105 S.W. Amesbury Place, Bentonville

Grindstone Exteriors LLC, Deborah Ann Sage, 14000 Aspen Ridge, Rogers

Daw-Skw Foundation, David Brian Washburn, 1104 Northwest Angel Falls Road, Bentonville

Taco's El Rincon Inc., Erick Angel Hernandez, 309 N. Oak St., Lowell

Entegrity Solar 2020 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Rosser Charities, Kelli J. Rosser, 415 Lee Town Drive, Pea Ridge

Nexus ICO LLC, Geri Smoll, 2606 Walker St., Bentonville

West Aroma Co. LLC, Charles Chew, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Designer Lifestyle LLC, Vereden Connor, 430 Sorrento Drive, Centerton

Claudia World Products LLC, Claudia Starr , 1041 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville

LSMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

ATGMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

GNSMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

AMGMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

REMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

JHMC Capital Investment LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Marva & Edward Gift Shop LLC, Miranda Joyce Lairry, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Chaingangempire LLC, Colten Rashad McKissack, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Branjan LLC, Brandon David Long, 3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

NWA Porta Potty LLC, Clayton Borengasser, 6112 S. 39th Place, Rogers

Sips Drive Thru Coffee Inc., Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Kawaii Boba House LR LLC, Zhen (Paul) Lei Cao, 1116 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 171, Bentonville

Barrett Design Group LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Dr. Global Solutions LLC, Delery N. Robi, 2323 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Mr. Home- Improvement LLC, Jose Gates, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bayo Enterprise LLC, Yohai Daniel Brahiahou Chiche, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Phoenix Life Management LLC, Amanda Peeler, 1 Sawtry Lane, Bella Vista

EDP 300 Enterprises LLC, Kaleb Plank, 1404 S.E. P St., Bentonville

Amazing Logistics LLC, Jonathon Bryant, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Harmony Coaching & Consulting LLC, Kayleigh C. Haber, 501 S.W. 11th St., Unit C, Bentonville

Sacred Hollow Farm LLC, Caleb Schoeppe, 3830 Arkansas 264 East, Lowell

Renegade Retail LLC, Christopher G. Harbaugh, 509 Coachlight Drive, Bentonville

Carroll County

Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Association, , 4052 E. Van Buren, Suite D, Eureka Springs

Treelaxing Vacations LLC, Tana Joy Van Cleave, 56 Country Club Drive, Holiday Island

October Sun LLC, Lisa Marie McElwee, 2 Kirk St., Eureka Springs

Madison County

AW Dirt Work LLC, Adrian West, 303 Madison 8593, Huntsville

CC's Jumpstart Athletics LLC, Jessica L. Parsons, 628 Madison 7320, Huntsville

Prairie Lane LLC, Anna V. Qualls , 172 Madison 8110, Hindsville

Washington County

Meadow Lane Properties LLC, Marcus Burns, 425 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Miss Pat's Kitchen LLC, Rico Frazier, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Vin-18 Sfc Fluidics LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville

Vin-19 Zebra Analytix LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville

Society Salon NWA LLC, Elizabeth Hulse, 17134 Lena Lane, Fayetteville

KSS Hotels LLC, Scott Hall, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville

McKinley Transportation LLC, Mason McKinley Greening, 401 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

KSS Hospitality Management LLC, Scott Hall, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville

Tressler & Vanderheiden Properties LLC, Roseanna Marie Tressler, 222 E. Dunbar Lane, Suite 11-214, Fayetteville

BSGA Cross LLC, Benjamin Cross, 700 S.W. Glenfield Drive, Canehill

Kelley Home & Land Co. LLC, Thomas Alan Kelley, 11437 S. Wedington Blacktop Road, Lincoln

Waylon Enterprises LLC, Benjamin Bolt, 3899 N. Sassafras Hill Road, Fayetteville

Hair by Justice LLC, Justice Rakel Barnes, 2474 W. Newport Drive, Apt 11, Fayetteville

Bear Trail Properties LLC, Kristin Jones, 2376 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Fayetteville

Ozark Capital Management LLC, Andrew Thompson, 6005 Francis Fair Parkway, Springdale

A2E - AR Investment Holdings LLC, Tien Le, 3675 Butterfly Ave., Springdale

Oakstreet Girls LLC, Kinder Patton, 3899 N. Sassafras Hill Road, Fayetteville

Full Sail Management Group LLC, David G. Toothaker, 570 Sonoma Circle, Fayetteville

A K Security Solution LLC, Cloretta Brown, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Warr Enterprises LLC, Bryant Warr, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Evergreen Business & Accounting Services LLC, Kimberly M. Schluterman, 4678 W. Constitution Drive, Fayetteville

Sterling Cooper Properties LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

24th Street Fund LLC, Mark Risk, 380 W. 24th St., Fayetteville

8000 Frazier Pike Holdings LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Anchor Wellness Services LLC, Kade Curry, 4339 Kings Place, Springdale

Swaggy Bin LLC, Alicia Nelson, 113 Cynthia Ave., Farmington

Push Fitness LLC, K.C. Dupps Tucker, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

O'Connell Realty LLC, Michael Williams, 707 W. Meadow Ave., Springdale

Courtz Limited LLC, April Dawn Lehman, 499 S.E. Miami Loop, Apt. 1, Fayetteville

Whiskers Rescue Inc., Robyn Hill-Reed, 1696 Liberty Ave., Springdale

Arkansas Track Alliance LLC, Harold S. Bemis Jr., 409 N. Fox Hunter Road, Fayetteville

Triple C Creations LLC, Jayson Krisell, 18255 Columbine Road, Fayetteville

Coronavirus Busters Foggers LLC, Jessica Farris, 1233 N. Boxley Ave., Fayetteville

Double J Construction & Landscape LLC, Jerry Donald Ryder Stafford, 3171 Silver Bell Terrace, Springdale

SBT Properties LLC, Brian Patrick Hash, 1945 E. Applebury Drive, Fayetteville

Two Duck Duke LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Big Guy LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Rice Chex LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

L&C Sawmill LLC, Candice Russell, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

G&V Transportation LLC, Gonzalo Martinez, 1670 S. Pleasant St., Unit A106, Springdale

Bam Bam Studios LLC, Samuel Harrison, 1525 W. Deane St., Fayetteville

Rivercrest Orchard LLC, Timothea Nicole McGarrah, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville

Living Enso LLC, Cody Alexander Lucas, 1572 N. Dawn Drive, Fayetteville

KMS TUL WHS LLC, Rob Kimbel, 1936 E. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

DNF Holdings LLC, Danielle Freeman, 228 S. 40th St., Springdale

The Art of Destiny Publications LLC, Alexus Moore, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Farm Beach LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Acofig Online Affiliate Marketing LLC, Vilma Veronica Figueroa, 202 Annie Laurie Ave., Springdale

Sisco Realty LLC, Michael Sisco, 4746 W. Canyon Run Drive, Fayetteville

Decade Investments LLC, Jake Keen, 814 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Showtime Construction LLC, Jenna Leann Stapp, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Eight Circle Studio LLC, Diane Hagerty, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville

Frampton Holdings LLC, Scott E. Franklin, 1623 W. Maple St., Fayetteville.