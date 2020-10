Indiana gambles, pulls off upset

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix (9) forced overtime with a two-point conversion run, then scored on a diving two-point conversion in the extra period to give the Hoosiers a 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State. (AP/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana Coach Tom Allen had grown weary of close calls in big games.

On Saturday, Allen went for it -- and Michael Penix Jr. made those gambles pay off on the opening day of the Big Ten's delayed season.

After leading the Hoosiers on a touchdown drive in the final minute of regulation and scoring on a two-point conversion to force overtime, Penix hooked up with Whop Philyor for a 9-yard TD pass in overtime and dove into the pylon for the decisive two-point conversion to give Indiana a 36-35 victory over No. 8 Penn State -- its first win over a Top 10 team in more than 33 years.

"We'd been close so many times, and I was tired of being close," Allen said. "We liked the call and stayed with the call (after Penn State called timeout) and stayed with the call. We felt like we had our three players involved in the play and one of those was going to get the ball or Michael was going to keep it. It felt like the right thing to do."

Indiana snapped the longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 foes at 42, a skid that dated to a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.

They did it on a day Penix wasn't at his best. He finished 19 of 36 with 170 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 sacks. But his magical feet worked wonders when the Hoosiers needed him most.

"All I'd seen was an opportunity, an opportunity to go out and show the world what the Indiana Hoosiers are all about," said Penix, referring to the final play of the game. "They were playing man [coverage], and we've got to score to win the game so I wasn't going to let my team down. I went out and gave it my all."

It took a lengthy replay review to confirm the initial call. When the official made the announcement, the wild celebration began inside the mostly empty stadium.

Allen needed to pull out every trick in the book, too, especially after Sean Clifford hooked up with Jahan Dotson on a 60-yard TD pass to give Penn State its first lead of the second half, 21-20, with 2:30 left in regulation.

Penn State sacked Penix on the next two plays, forced him to throw the ball away on third down and an incompletion on fourth, taking the ball back on downs at the Indiana 14.

Allen called for the defense to give up the touchdown, hoping for one more possession, and Devyn Ford obliged with a TD run that gave Penn State a 28-20 lead.

"We went through that situation this week. We went through that situation on the sideline. Obviously, we could have handled it better, and I could have handled it better," Penn State Coach James Franklin said.

Penix capitalized on the miscue. He took the Hoosiers 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 1-yard TD run before the tying conversion. And after Clifford made it 35-28 with 9-yard TD pass to Parker Washington in overtime, Penix hooked up with Philyor before beating two Nittany Lions defenders to the front pylon.

"What was going through my head, was that we're playing the No. 8 team in the country and I knew if we scored would have had the ball on the 3 with a chance to win it," Allen said. "When you think about all the things that happened and all the plays that had to be made to win this game, it's just amazing."

