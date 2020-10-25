MLB has much to celebrate this season

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It is a memorable image of nearly every World Series opener: The members of each team standing shoulder to shoulder along the baselines, the players in the lineup announced one by one, the managers shaking hands over home plate. A celebrity belts out the national anthem while dozens of people clutch the edges of a giant American flag stretched across the outfield.

None of that happened at the beginning of the 116th World Series, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Even the ceremonial first pitch was delivered in the middle of the outfield, a safe social distance from the pitcher's mound. The anthem played, but only on the scoreboard. The lineup announcements had all the majesty of a midweek game in April.

"We're so close to the end here, and I think the feeling is, we just don't want to do anything that would jeopardize that," Dr. Gary Green, MLB's medical director, said in an interview. "In the regular season, you did have some flexibility in terms of doubleheaders, or you could move games to the other team's site, or you could reschedule games. You can't do that now. If we had an outbreak and we had to stop for a week or two weeks, that would really just kind of ruin the whole postseason."

Green spoke Thursday between Games 2 and 3 of the World Series, and the next morning MLB made its weekly announcement of covid-19 test results -- a source of dread weeks ago, but now a source of pride. The 3,597 monitoring samples collected and tested in the previous week had yielded zero new positives, the league said, and no player had tested positive for 54 days.

In all there have been 91 new positives -- 57 players and 34 staff members -- among the 172,740 tests conducted this season, or 0.05%. For a league that weathered early outbreaks of 18 positive tests for Miami Marlins players and 10 for St. Louis Cardinals players, it has been a remarkable turnaround that essentially saved the season.

"I'll appreciate everyone that made this possible for as long as I live," Rays starter Charlie Morton said, adding later, "It's weird to go to the stadium and not see the parking lots just filled with people and local TV crews just hanging out, you name it. It's weird, it's sad -- but it's still very exciting."

That is a fitting tagline for this season: weird, sad, but very exciting. There were no fans in the stands, except for limited crowds at the National League Championship Series and the World Series, where the Game 1 attendance -- 11,388 -- was the lowest since Game 6 in 1909, when Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner roamed Bennett Park in Detroit. But the games went on, and the intensity was real.

Elsewhere, a brutal offseason already has begun, with even big-market teams such as the Chicago Cubs initiating dozens of layoffs. After a year of reduced revenue, owners may be reluctant to spend big on players in free agency, which could raise tensions between the league and the players' union as they enter the final year of their collective bargaining agreement.

But for now, the sides can celebrate the shared achievement of staging a season -- even with a schedule of just 60 regular-season games and neutral sites for three postseason rounds -- in 30 ballparks (including one minor-league stadium) during a pandemic.

"The biggest thing that's gotten us through is flexibility and dealing with uncertainty," Green said. "Sports thrive on certainty and routines, and for players, what time they get to the ballpark, everything they go through for their pregame and postgame -- well, we've disrupted all of that. Some teams didn't find out their game was rescheduled or canceled until right before the game, and yet they've still been able to focus on playing and doing all the things they need to."