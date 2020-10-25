NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 7 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 22-268 receiving, 1 TD in 5 games
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 2-23 receiving in 5 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 8-41 rushing, 6-43 receiving in loss to Giants
SEASON 27-116 rushing, 23-167 receiving in 6 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Giants
SEASON 14 tackles in 6 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 36 tackles, 2 sacks in 5 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 5 tackles, 1 sack in victory over Jaguars
SEASON 16 tackles, 2 sacks in 5 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 7 tackles in victory over Rams
SEASON 19 tackles in 4 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Bengals
SEASON 10 tackles in 6 games
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Bengals
SEASON 1 tackle in 4 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 5 tackles in loss to Falcons
SEASON 10 tackles in 6 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles in loss to Broncos
SEASON 15 tackles, 1/2 sack in 5 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 6-34.2 net avg. in loss to Steelers
SEASON 21-37.6 net avg. in 6 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)
SUSPENDED
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.