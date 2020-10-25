Week 7 capsules

49ers at Patriots

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Patriots by 2

SERIES -- 49ers lead 8-5; Patriots beat 49ers 30-17, Nov. 20, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(11) 127.8RUSH167.2 (2)

(20) 240.7PASS207.2 (25)

(16) 368.5YARDS374.4 (13)

(20) 24.7POINTS21.8 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(10) 108.3RUSH119.2 (16)

(5) 212.7PASS219.8 (9)

(5) 321.0YARDS339.0 (9)

(10) 21.7POINTS22.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH San Francisco allowed no sacks last week against the Rams and DT Aaron Donald after giving up 5 in each of the two previous games. The Patriots have only 8 sacks in five games. How well the 49ers protect QB Jimmy Garoppolo is crucial in this one.

Steelers at Titans

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Titans by 1 1/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 46-32; Steelers beat Titans 40-17, Nov. 16, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.TITANS (RK)

(9) 136.8RUSH157.8 (5)

(24) 221.2PASS265.4 (10)

(21) 358.0YARDS423.2 (2)

(4) 31.2POINTS32.8 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.TITANS (RK)

(2) 66.2RUSH137.0 (26)

(8) 219.0PASS272.8 (28)

(2) 285.2YARDS409.8 (26)

(3) 18.8POINTS25.2 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH No NFL team has mastered an aspect of the draft like the Steelers have picking wide receivers. The latest is Chase Claypool, the 49th pick out of Notre Dame who leads all rookies with 6 TDs. He also is tied with four others for the most TDs by a receiver since 1970 in his first five career games.

Lions at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Falcons by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Lions lead 24-13; Falcons beat Lions 30-26, Sept. 24, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(15) 117.4RUSH112.0 (19)

(22) 230.4PASS291.2 (2)

(24) 347.8YARDS403.2 (4)

(15) 26.6POINTS27.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(29) 145.0RUSH97.2 (5)

(15) 234.0PASS335.3 (31)

(21) 379.0YARDS432.5 (31)

(22) 28.6POINTS30.7 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Detroit QB Matthew Stafford and rookie RB D'Andre Swift became the first former Georgia players to throw a TD pass and rush for a score as teammates in an NFL game since Charlie Trippi and Joe Geri in 1952 with the Chicago Cardinals. The duo returns to the state to challenge the Falcons.

Panthers at Saints

Noon

LINE -- Saints by 7

SERIES -- Saints lead 26-25; Saints beat Panthers 42-10, Dec. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(16) 116.8RUSH115.0 (18)

(9) 266.7PASS263.4 (12)

(11) 383.5YARDS378.4 (12)

(23) 23.0POINTS30.6 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(18) 121.7RUSH100.2 (6)

(7) 218.8PASS237.2 (19)

(11) 340.5YARDS337.4 (8)

(13) 23.5POINTS30.0 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers RB Mike Davis had 52 yards rushing and his second TD on the ground last week. He has scored rushing or receiving in four consecutive outings. Since taking over for the injured Christian McCaffrey in Week 3, Davis is tied for first in receptions by a running back with 24.

Cowboys at Washington

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Washington by 1

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 73-45-2; Cowboys beat Washington 47-16, Dec. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.WASHINGTON (RK)

(23) 105.0RUSH82.2 (32)

(1) 359.0PASS193.2 (28)

(1) 464.0YARDS275.4 (31)

(10) 28.8POINTS18.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.WASHINGTON (RK)

(31) 173.3RUSH130.0 (24)

(18) 236.7PASS207.0 (2)

(27) 410.0YARDS337.0 (6)

(32) 36.3POINTS27.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cowboys are 31st in the league against the run, yielding 173.3 yards per game. But can Washington take advantage? RBs Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State) and Peyton Barber combined for 77 rushing yards against the Giants last week. Washington is averaging 3.5 yards a rushing play for the season.

Bills at Jets

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 10

SERIES -- Bills lead 64-56; Bills beat Jets 27-17, Sept. 13, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.JETS (RK)

(27) 92.2RUSH105.3 (21)

(6) 277.0PASS171.3 (32)

(15) 369.2YARDS276.6 (30)

(17) 26.0POINTS12.5 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.JETS (RK)

(25) 131.3RUSH125.5 (20)

(24) 256.2PASS253.3 (23)

(23) 387.5YARDS378.8 (20)

(21) 28.0POINTS30.8 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets are a mess, and the question isn't whether Coach Adam Gase will be fired, but when. The Jets are 0-6 for the first time since 1996, and their scoring differential is minus-110 points. The next worse in the league is Jacksonville at minus-56.

Browns at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Browns by 3

SERIES -- Bengals lead 51-43; Browns beat Bengals 35-30, Sept. 17, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(1) 169.5RUSH101.8 (24)

(29) 189.3PASS241.5 (18)

(19) 358.8YARDS343.3 (25)

(12) 27.2POINTS21.5 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(4) 94.0RUSH142.3 (27)

(27) 271.7PASS252.3 (22)

(19) 365.7YARDS394.6 (25)

(30) 31.2POINTS26.2 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Cincinnati RB Giovani Bernard has a string of 764 rushes without a fumble. He has spent the majority of his eight seasons with the Bengals as the change-of-pace back, but he'll be featured today because Joe Mixon (foot) has been ruled out.

Packers at Texans

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 3 1/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 3-1; Packers beat Texans 21-13, Dec. 4, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(7) 139.4RUSH85.8 (31)

(14) 257.2PASS282.2 (3)

(7) 396.6YARDS368.0 (17)

(3) 32.4POINTS24.3 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(15) 116.2RUSH177.5 (32)

(14) 231.2PASS246.5 (21)

(14) 347.4YARDS424.0 (30)

(20) 27.8POINTS30.3 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston WR Randall Cobb will face the franchise where he made his name. He had 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 TDs in eight seasons with the Packers to start his career. He's settled in with 22 catches for 277 yards and 2 TDs in his first year with Houston.

Buccaneers at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Buccaneers by 4

SERIES -- Raiders lead 7-3; Raiders beat Buccaneers 30-24 OT, Oct. 30, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(20) 109.2RUSH121.0 (14)

(17) 249.0PASS278.4 (5)

(20) 358.2YARDS399.4 (6)

(8) 29.5POINTS30.2 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(1) 64.3RUSH126.8 (22)

(6) 217.7PASS266.8 (25)

(1) 282.0YARDS393.6 (24)

(8) 20.3POINTS30.4 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Tampa Bay is the second team in the past 20 seasons to have at least 10 takeaways, 20 sacks and allow less than 70 yards rushing per game through the first six games. The other was eventual champion Pittsburgh in 2008.

Jaguars at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 7 1/2

SERIES -- Chargers lead 8-3; Chargers beat Jaguars 45-10, Dec. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(29) 89.3RUSH122.4 (12)

(13) 261.8PASS267.8 (8)

(23) 351.1YARDS390.2 (9)

(28) 20.8POINTS22.0 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(28) 143.8RUSH107.6 (9)

(26) 270.7PASS273.0 (29)

(29) 414.5YARDS380.6 (22)

(25) 30.2POINTS25.0 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers have a pair of players performing at a high level on defense. DE Joey Bosa has 4 sacks this season. His 181 QB pressures since entering the league in 2016 rank third. LB Kyzir White had a career-high 15 tackles against the Saints, and he has double-digit stops in three consecutive games.

Chiefs at Broncos

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 7 1/2

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 65-55; Chiefs beat Broncos 23-3, Dec. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(6) 140.3RUSH101.0 (25)

(7) 276.7PASS204.2 (27)

(3) 417.0YARDS305.2 (29)

(9) 29.2POINTS20.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(30) 145.3RUSH110.6 (13)

(3) 208.0PASS239.2 (20)

(16) 353.3YARDS349.8 (15)

(9) 21.2POINTS22.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-best 161 yards last week against the Bills, and Broncos Coach Vic Fangio said this Kansas City roster is better than last year's Super Bowl winner because of him. The Broncos are 13th against the run, giving up 110.6 yards per game.

Seahawks at Cardinals

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Seahawks by 3 1/2

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 21-20-1; Cardinals beat Seahawks 27-13, Dec. 22, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CARDINALS (RK)

(17) 115.4RUSH161.0 (4)

(4) 280.4PASS241.5 (18)

(8) 395.8YARDS402.5 (5)

(1) 33.8POINTS27.7 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CARDINALS (RK)

(7) 100.8RUSH119.7 (17)

(32) 370.4PASS226.5 (11)

(32) 471.2YARDS346.2 (13)

(18) 27.0POINTS18.7 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH It's only five games, but Seattle is challenging a dubious mark. The Seahawks have yielded 471.2 yards per game on defense this year. The 2012 New Orleans Saints currently hold the record, allowing 440.1 ypg. Coming in second worst was the 1981 Baltimore Colts, who allowed 424.6 ypg.

MONDAY NIGHT

Bears at Rams

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Rams by 6

SERIES -- Bears lead 54-37-3; Bears beat Rams 17-7, Nov. 17, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.RAMS (RK)

(28) 90.0RUSH135.2 (10)

(23) 222.8PASS253.0 (15)

(28) 312.8YARDS388.2 (10)

(27) 21.3POINTS25.3 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.RAMS (RK)

(14) 113.0RUSH109.0 (11)

(10) 224.2PASS209.5 (4)

(7) 337.2YARDS318.5 (4)

(7) 19.3POINTS19.0 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bears defense is gaining momentum, and several players are standing out. Khalil Mack had a sack last week, giving him 3 in the past two games and 41/2 in all. LB Roquan Smith led the Bears with 12 tackles last week against Carolina. And CB Jaylon Johnson leads all rookies with 9 pass breakups.